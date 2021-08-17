Strong start the key for Kilmacud Crokes with MHC ‘C’ win over Castleknock

Kilmacud Crokes delivered a blistering first-half performance when accounting for Castleknock by 4-14 to 0-11 in their Dublin Minor ‘C’ Hurling Championship (2020) final at O’Toole Park last Wednesday night.

The damage was done in the second quarter as Crokes, already leading by 1-6 to 0-3 at the first water break, piled on the pressure for the remainder of the half with the interval scoreline of 4-10 to 0-6 reflecting their dominance on the night.

“I have been with this group for a long time so it’s great to see them come through this far,” said Crokes mentor Dermot Crowley.

There were many key performers for the winners, with full-back Oisín Kirwan and centre-back Barra O’Donoghue excelling in the central defensive positions while the tireless Joe McBreen and captain Mark Kelly combined intelligently at centrefield.

Darren Crowley ensured the Crokes scoreboard ticking over, landing nine points on the night, and with Conor Cullen chipping in with 1-3, Kilmacud built a sizeable advantage thanks to further goals from Patrick Corbert, Colm Crean and Charlie Owens.

For Castleknock, it was a night to forget as they finished the game with 12 players following a late incident that saw three red cards brandished in quick succession.

Despite that, they emerged with credit through the scoring acumen of Seán Mulroney and Tom Lally while the likes of Oisín Toolan, Cian Prior, Fergal Seery, Gavin Murphy Kane and Finn McAllorum all impressed on the night.

Kilmacud Crokes Panel: D MacGowan, K Smith, O Kirwan, E Murphy, M Cregg, B O’Donoghue, C Mac Eachain, J McBreen, M Kelly, C Crean, C Cullen, C Ryan, C Owens, P Corbert, D Crowley, C McSweeny, M Byrne, R Breen, J Neary, L O’Gorman, J Becker, M Marren, S O’Donnell, S Delap.

Castleknock Panel: O Toolan, I Carroll, E Kearney, O O’Neill, D O’Leary, J McCann, K Slater, E Walsh, S Mulroney, C Prior, K Mullen, T Lally, F McAllorum, F Seery, C Cryan, A Santamaria, E Monaghan, A Dafalla, M McKinley, A Conroy, G Murphy Kane.