Stone the hero as ‘Barrs pip Towers

Naomh Fionnbarra kept their Dublin Senior ‘B’ Hurling Championship title defence alive as they edged Round Towers Clondalkin by 1-18 to 1-16 at Monastery Road last Saturday evening.

Having lost to Na Fianna in their opening fixture, the Barrs were under pressure to keep their campaign going and they duly delivered with a hard-earned but deserved two point win.

The visitors were well on top in the opening half with the efforts of wing-back Cian Peppard Leonard and centre-forward Conor Carberry augmented by a Josh Turner goal pushing the Cabra outfit five points clear by half-time.

However, the dismissal of goalkeeper Lar Sweetman turned the tide in Towers’ favour but Fionnbarra held on thanks to a brace of late points by Chris O’Brien and a wonderful late save by replacement goalkeeper Tadgh Stone.

There was another away win at St Anne’s Park as Castleknock recorded their second successive win with an impressive 0-23 to 2-13 victory over Clontarf.

The hosts may have started off on the front foot thanks to an early Paddy Smyth goal but Castleknock dominated for the large part as they built up a healthy 0-14 to 1-7 interval lead.

Luke Swan impressed throughout for the winners, scoring four points from play, and he combined well with another dual star in Ciaran Kilkenny, who chipped in with two points and also won three converted frees.

Cian Boyle top scored with six points for the visitors and with Niall O’Callaghan and Luke Whelan sharing six points, ‘Knock claimed a deserved win with Davy Bohan, Evan McSherry, Conal Purcell and midfield partner Tom Quinn to the fore.

SHC ‘B’ Group 1: Raheny 3-12 Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-9; Cuala 2-23 Crumlin 1-13

SHC ‘B’ Group 2: Na Fianna 1-18 Naomh Barróg 1-25; Round Towers Clondalkin 1-16 Naomh Fionnbarra 1-18.

SHC ‘B’ Group 3: Clontarf 2-13 Castleknock 0-23; O’Toole’s 0-17 Kilmacud Crokes 2-23.