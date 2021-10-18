St Vincent’s pull away to confirm semi spot as Seán French stars against St Sylvester’s

Templeogue Synge Street’s Andrew Cotter runs into trouble against Erins Isle’s Darragh Gorman during the Dublin MFC ‘B’ quarter-final at Dolphin Park. Pic: Arthur Carron

St Vincent’s advanced to the semi-finals of the Dublin Minor ‘A’ Football Championship following their ultimately comfortable 3-20 to 0-15 victory over St Sylvester’s at Páirc Naomh Uinsionn on Sunday morning.

Seán French proved their scorer-in-chief with a personal tally of 2-5 as Adam Reynolds Hand, Brian Murray and Josh Kelly played key roles for the Marino outfit.

There was another home win at Silver Park as Kilmacud Crokes defeated a wasteful Clontarf by 3-15 to 1-8, with Ben Kelly the pick of the home attack.

Wing-back Rory O’Mahony and midfielder Louis McGauran impressed throughout for a Crokes side buoyed by the impact from the bench of Tom Doran, James Donohue, Dan Nolan and Paddy Corbett.

At Marlay Park, St Jude’s pipped Ballinteer St John’s by 1-15 to 2-10 with the scoring returns of Mick Lawlor (0-6), Eoin Kenny (0-4) and Michael Foley (1-1) proving central to their victory.

MFC ‘A’ quarter-finals: St Vincent’s 3-20 St Sylvester’s 0-15; Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-9 Skerries Harps 1-13; Kilmacud Crokes 3-15 Clontarf 1-8; Ballinteer St John’s 2-10 St Jude’s 1-15.

Deadly Davis

In MFC ‘B’, Thomas Davis guaranteed their place in the last four by easing past Naomh Olaf by 3-12 to 1-3 at Kiltipper Road.

The hosts dominated from the outset with goals from Ross Mularkey, Callum Lambert and Ryan Fahy reflecting their control and they built up a sizeable buffer thanks to points by Kevin Mularkey, Fionn Lynch and Fahy.

Further down the field, the likes of Oisín Horan, Kai Byrne and Jamie Palmer were instrumental in keeping their side on the front foot throughout.

Elsewhere, the trend of home victories was maintained, as Raheny and Naomh Barróg accounted for Ballymun Kickhams and Castleknock, respectively.

MFC ‘B’ quarter-finals: Thomas Davis 3-12 Naomh Olaf 1-3; Templeogue Synge Street 1-11 Erin’s Isle 1-6; Raheny 3-13 Ballymun Kickhams 0-11; Naomh Barróg 3-14 Castleknock 2-8.