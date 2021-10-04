St Vincent’s progress following top show in Junior 1 B Camogie Championship

The last time they met, fog stopped play. It was deep into the second half of the Go-Ahead Dublin Junior 1 B Camogie Championship between St Vincent’s and Erin’s Isle at Páirc Naomh Uinsionn. The match was level at the time.

No fog problems on Sunday morning. The sun came out. The leaves were dancing down the Malahide Road.

The re-fixture was played on the all-weather, and it was St Vincent’s who won, 4-12 to 2-5, a result that puts them into the final.

Vincent’s had much of their good work done before the tea. Leading by 2-9 to 0-2, having had the stiff breeze that blew down towards the entrance end.

Their full-forward, Ela Yazar, had a memorable match. Scoring a hat-trick of goals. And four points from play. Ela’s first touch is velvet. She can turn on a Euro. And run like the wind.

Her forward colleague, Aoife Brennan, also has pace in the boots, and the hour was decorated by the solo runs of the home midfielder, Ciara Gilmore.

It was Brennan who scored the first goal on 13 minutes. And two minutes later, Yazar sent the sliotar to the roof of the net.

Vins were moving the ball briskly. Isles were staying on their heels. There was a sharp tempo to the tussle.

Julie Draper was in the Finglas goal. She often came out to take frees. And even against the elements, she was striking the ball into the Cooley Mountains.

She showed her conviction early in the second half when she blocked a rasping strike from Yazar. And not only that. She managed to pounce on the rebound, amid the timber, and clear it to safety.

Just before the second water break, Isles were lifted by a deflected goal. Jazmyn Draper getting the credit. As the ball skipped past a cluster of sticks.

Julie Draper then left her gate-post station and played out the field. Eight minutes from time she took a free that whistled all the way to the sack. The cheer from the sideline could be heard back in the parish.

Six points in it. Isles were back in the race. But coming to the hour, Ela scored the best goal of the day. She received the ball. Her back to the goal. To the right of the posts. Defenders on her shoulder.

Yet she managed to turn, evade the tackles, find a yard and clip a shot that went in off the post. That was it. And in injury-time, she repeated the trick. The hat-trick.

Sliotar bouncing high on the lawns of Farnham Drive

The Erin’s Isle players made their way off the pitch. With the praise of their mentors ringing in their ears, Paula Johnston, Stan Brannigan and Tom Quinn.

The Finglas side had left it all out there. Making St Vincent’s earn their victory in the Go-Ahead Dublin Junior 1 B Championship tussle.

At half-time, it looked all over. But the DNA of Farhnam Drive demands that the result is not set in cement until the last blow of the whistle.

Tom Quinn was one of the best goalkeepers the city has seen. He played in the days when Isles were top of the pops. The best side in Dublin football.

He gives much time to the camogie section now. And he’s quick the salute the efforts of his managerial colleagues, Paula and Stan, as well as all those that are putting in the hours in Finglas.

The Junior 1 B Championship side have had a notable campaign. Overcoming Naomh Mearnóg and Naomh Barróg, and they were still in the frame arriving in Marino on Sunday morning.

“The players are disappointed today. But there will be other days. They gave it everything. Like they always do. And there’s more to come from this group,” remarked Tom.

“We have a nice squad. There’s a good blend there. Camogie is moving in the right direction in the club. We are putting in the effort. The future is looking positive.”

Anne O’Donovan (left) excelled at full-back, and centre half-forward, Kelly McGrath, showed pace and craft. One o f her solo runs was a highlight of the day.

Mentors are pleased by work ethic from squad

For St Vincent’s, it was all about getting the foundation right. A good piece of defending was lauded just as much as if they had scored a goal.

They brought such industry to the fixture. Knowing that the reward was a place in the Go-Ahead Dublin Junior 1 B Championship final. A ticket they well deserved.

“We tried to keep the work-rate going,” said mentor, Brian Ladden. “It was important to maintain the intensity and that’s what the players did.

“We knew what to expect from the last day when the game was called off. We saw that night what a fine side Isles are, and we’d have to be on the top of our game to get over them.

“Isles are a very good team, so we are delighted to have got the result and go on to the final. The girls have put in the work this year, and they are brilliant group to work with,” stated Brian, who is joined on the management by Gary Sweeney, Ronan Brennan and Aoife Dunne.

For Brian and his cohorts, the next ball is the only ball. And Vins kept their mind on the job, and their eye on the ball. They excelled in defence. Winning the dirty ball. And turning it to profit.

There’s speed in the boots. They counter attacked with purpose. And their neat approach work led to a basket of elegant points from the likes of Robin Fitzpatrick, Anna Fitzpatrick and Clodagh O’Carroll.