St Mary’s on song in decider

Blaine Kelly, St Mary’s Saggart, punches the ball past St Pat’s Donabate goalkeeper Eoghan Moloney to score the opening goal of the Dublin AFL3 Final at O’Toole Park. Photo: Damien Eagers

St Mary’s Saggart delivered a dominant second-half performance to deservedly account for St Patrick’s Donabate by six points in their entertaining Dublin Adult Football League Division 3 final at a sun-kissed O’Toole Park on Saturday evening.

The West Dublin outfit looked out of sorts in the first half as they played second fiddle to a more controlled and impressive St Patrick’s side and were somewhat fortunate to trail by just two points (0-7 to 1-2) at half-time.

However, a strong restart allowed St Mary’s to generate some much-needed momentum, with the goals scored by substitutes Glen Murray and Adam Brady just reward for a much-improved attacking showing in the second-half.

Their opponents will rue not enjoying a healthier lead at the break, given they played the majority of the half on the front foot, and it was Donabate that opened the scoring in the 2nd minute through the experienced Niall Collins.

Adam Dunne was the game’s most influential performer in that opening half, with his intelligent running from wing-back causing numerous headaches for the St Mary’s defence, and an excellent and patient move in the sixth minute saw Dunne double his team’s advantage.

From limited possession up front, St Mary’s halved their deficit through a glorious point by the lively Conor Jameson.

But normal service was resumed in an instant as Dunne popped over another classy score in the eighth minute.

Points followed through Aaron Page and Sean Walsh as a more committed Donabate side continued to dominate, with Paddy Costello and Ben Gaston showing well in their full-back line.

St Mary’s were in dire need of inspiration at this juncture and it duly arrived in the 15th minute as Jameson embarked on a slaloming run through the heart of the St Pat’s defence and his inviting pass was fisted home by the predatory Blaine Kelly at the back post.

The second quarter took its time to get going, with both teams guilty of some rudimentary errors but Dunne’s well-taken free and an excellent Ollie Brooks point left St Pat’s in a strong position at half-time.

The second-half was far more free-flowing as it opened up with a glut of scores, with Saggart’s Kyle Butler and Brooks exchanging early points before St Mary’s drew level by the 34th minute following successive scores from Eoin Murray and Jameson.

However, St Patrick’s regained control of the contest for the ensuing five minutes, landing three points on the bounce through Stephen Dempsey, Page and Brooks as St Mary’s struggled to make inroads into their opponents’ half.

When they manged to beat the press, they secured full value for their possession, as the free-taking of Eoin Murray became increasingly important and his trio of scores ensured parity once again by the 45th minute.

He turned provider for the game’s pivotal moment soon after as his quick delivery allowed substitute Glen Murray the space to divert a stunning punched effort beyond the helpless Eoghan Moloney from eight yards as the contest seemed to be slipping from St Patrick’s grasp.

Eoin Murray and Adam Darby traded points as the contest reached fever pitch with impressive St Mary’s full-back Ian Marron making a superb last-ditch block to deny Matt Molloy what seemed a certain goal in the 58th minute.

With Michael O’Keeffe making a couple of glorious fetches at crucial stages, St Mary’s finished on the front foot with Jameson once again making life a misery for the Donabate defence as he raced down the left flank before passing to Adam Brady for an emphatic finish from close range.

Eoin Murray had the final say with his seventh point of the game in added time as St Mary’s completed a well-merited and impressive win ahead of the championship.

Matchfile

Scorers – St Mary’s Saggart: E Murray 0-7 (5f), B Kelly, G Murray, A Brady 1-0 each, C Jameson 0-2, K Butler 0-1. St Patrick’s Donabate: A Dunne (1f), O Brooks 0-3 each, A Page 0-2, A Darby, S Walsh (f), S Dempsey (f), M Molloy, N Collins 0-1 apiece.

St Mary’s Saggart: G Kenny; P Doyle, I Marron, E Mahon; J Fenlon, C Dunne, A Darcy; K Butler, M O’Keeffe; R Butler, C Jameson, A McGarr; E Murray, J Timmins, B Kelly. Subs: J Maguire for McGarr (39), G Murray for Timmins (43), A Brady for Kelly (52), A Drewett for R Butler (57), S O’Toole for K Butler (61).

St Patrick’s Donabate: E Moloney; B Gaston, P Costello, T McKeon; N Moran, J Mullins, A Dunne; C Redmond, A Darby; O Brooks, A Page, S Dempsey; C Kavanagh, S Walsh, N Collins. Subs: S Brooks for Kavanagh (half-time), M Molloy for Page (41), K Conroy for N Collins (44), J Collins for Redmond (53), E Connolly for Walsh (53), S McGrath for Brooks (56).

Mentors – St Mary’s Saggart: Jimmy Callaghan, Wes Callaghan, Paddy Brophy, Dermot Redmond, Alan Linnane. St Patrick’s Donabate: Ciaran Roche, Chris Weafer, Nicky Collins, Niall Franklin, Dave Casey, Ross Guinan.

REF: Dan Stynes (St Peregrine’s)

Wides: St Mary’s Saggart 4 (2+2)

St Patrick’s Donabate 8 (4+4).

Conditions: Immaculate pitch and glorious sunshine.

Player of the Game: Ian Marron (St Mary’s Saggart)