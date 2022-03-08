St Jude’s goals deny battling Clontarf in U16 Division 1 hurling clash

Joe Sheppard of Clontarf in action against Eoghan Costello (left) and John Mooney of St Jude's in St Anne’s Park. Photo: Damien Eagers

Dublin U16 Div 1 Hurling

St Jude’s 3-15

Clontarf 0-11

NEAR the clubhouse, there’s a bench honouring the fond memory of popular Clontarf club man Bill Perryman. It reads: ‘Come sit and watch with me.’

So much to see in this beautiful haven. St Anne’s Park, a jewel of the city. They love their sport in these parts.

Down the road, Clontarf were playing Terenure in Division 1A of the All-Ireland Rugby League. All proceeds from the game were going to Ukraine.

The sun was out, and there was a spring in the turf. The sliotar’s favourite time of year.

Saturday was a big day for these Clontarf U-16 hurlers. It was their first time playing in the top division.

“Fair play to them. They battled well, and this display will give them confidence going forward,” noted mentor Brendan Sheppard.

Brendan’s words were echoed by the St Jude’s manager, Seán McCarthy.

“Clontarf have come up from Division 2, and I thought they acquitted themselves very well,” said Sean.

“They gave us a good test. It’s the first game of the season. We got the win, but we know we have plenty to work on.”

Colm McCarthy was the referee. From the distinguished refereeing family. It was the most sporting of contests throughout.

It was close enough in the first half. That’s when the hosts were at their best. But in the second period, Jude’s began to pull away into the distance.

They were helped by the excellent free-taking of John Mooney. Time after time, he found the pocket.

The Templeogue centre half-back, Eoghan Costello, was so assured. He was commanding in everything he did. He struck some mighty clearances.

Alongside him was Eoin Leen, a gem of a left half-back. He made a couple of brilliant blocks. Brave and perfectly timed.

In the second half, he fielded a clearance superbly before delivering a quick, precise pass down the line to set Jude’s on their way again.

One of the most impressive features of visitors’ play was their aerial ability. So often, they rose into the clouds to pluck the ball from the rafters.

St Jude's: (Front l-r) Fionn O'Riordan, Aaron Flavin, Ewan Fahy, Charlie Danaher, Eoin Leen, Aaron Kerrigan, Sam Monaghan, Callum Graham, Jack McCarthy. Back: Eoghan Costello, Joe Moore, Tom Bassett, John Mooney, Paul Nolan, Matthew Gilleran, Darragh Moran, Sean Óg O'Kelly, Finn Doyle, Ben Kelly, Cormac Kelly. Photo: Damien Eagers

St Jude's: (Front l-r) Fionn O'Riordan, Aaron Flavin, Ewan Fahy, Charlie Danaher, Eoin Leen, Aaron Kerrigan, Sam Monaghan, Callum Graham, Jack McCarthy. Back: Eoghan Costello, Joe Moore, Tom Bassett, John Mooney, Paul Nolan, Matthew Gilleran, Darragh Moran, Sean Óg O'Kelly, Finn Doyle, Ben Kelly, Cormac Kelly. Photo: Damien Eagers

Early on, way out on the left, Callum Graham, rose above the timber to clutch the flying saucer. The Jude’s forwards grew into the game. Fleet of foot, they didn’t need a second invitation to go to the ball.

The home defence was busy, especially after the tea. There wasn’t a better player on the pitch than the Clontarf full-back, Harry Digan. He showed his quality in the opening minutes.

As the ball sped towards him, he slightly slipped, but he quickly recovered his footing to make a yard of space and find a colleague.

In the second half, he scored one of the points of the hour. And, in another rich pocket of skill, he somehow found room in a crowded phone-box before spreading the play with an intelligent, wide delivery.

Harry had to keep a close watch on the excellent full-forward, Finn Doyle, who created the first goal on 16 minutes. He won a hard ball wide on the right and knocked a pass back to Aaron Kerrigan to finish the job. Jude’s ahead for the first time, 1-3 to 0-4.

Clontarf: (Front l-r) Cian Hargaden, Patrick Ferguson, Dylan Conlan, Sam Joyce, Rory Owens, Conal Murphy, Paddy Magner, Donal Óg O'Geraghty, Senan Reid. Back: Harry Digan, Eoin McAndrew, Tiernan O'Brien, Senan Ryan, Padraig Murphy, Oscar Finnegan, Tom Higgins, Joe Sheppard, Tom Briody, Matthew Mason, Matthew Meehan. Photo: Damien Eagers

Clontarf: (Front l-r) Cian Hargaden, Patrick Ferguson, Dylan Conlan, Sam Joyce, Rory Owens, Conal Murphy, Paddy Magner, Donal Óg O'Geraghty, Senan Reid. Back: Harry Digan, Eoin McAndrew, Tiernan O'Brien, Senan Ryan, Padraig Murphy, Oscar Finnegan, Tom Higgins, Joe Sheppard, Tom Briody, Matthew Mason, Matthew Meehan. Photo: Damien Eagers

One of the finest points before the interval was scored by Clontarf’s Senan Ryan. He contributed much, as did his midfield partner, Joe Sheppard, who also impressed from the placed ball.

Midway through the second half, Jude’s struck for their second goal, scored by Jack McCarthy. The Tymon boys were well in control at that stage, leading by 2-13 to 0-9.

And, four minutes from time, the skilful Graham was in the right spot to guide in the third goal. In the opening half, he hit a peach of a point. On a peach of a day.

Matchfile

Scorers - J Mooney 0-10 (6f), C Graham 1-2, J McCarthy 1-1, A Kerrigan 1-0, F Doyle, C Danaher 0-1 each.

CLONTARF: J Sheppard 0-4 (3f), S Ryan 0-3, S Joyce, H Digan, T Higgins, O Finnegan 0-1 each.

ST JUDE’S: S Óg O’Kelly; J Moore, B Kelly, A Flavin; T Bassett, E Costello, E Leen; J McCarthy, P Nolan; C Graham, A Kerrigan, J Mooney; D Moran, F Doyle, C Danaher. SUBS: M Gilleran, S Monaghan, E Fahy, C Kenny, F O’Riordan, K O’Riordan.

CLONTARF: P Murphy; D O’Keeffe, H Digan, M Meehan; T Briody, C Murphy, P Magner; J Sheppard, S Ryan; S Joyce, T Higgins, O Finnegan; D Óg Geraghty, E McAndrew, R Owens. SUBS: M Mason, T O’Brien, C Hargaden, S Reid, D Conlon.

MENTORS – ST JUDE’S: S McCarthy, R Flavin, L Fahey.

CLONTARF: T O’Brien, D Joyce, S O’Sullivan, B Sheppard.

REFEREE: C McCarthy (St Vincent’s).

WIDES – ST JUDE’S: 11 (4+7).

CLONTARF: 10 (7+3).

CONDITIONS: Very pleasant, sunny afternoon.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Eoin Leen (St Jude’s).