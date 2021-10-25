St Jude's boss Gareth Roche makes brother's wedding with icing on the cake

Chris Guckian (St Jude's) tackles Seán Farrelly (Thomas Davis) during their Dublin SFC quarter-final in Parnell Park on Saturday. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A hectic day for the St Jude’s manager, Gareth Roche. His brother, Will, got married on Saturday.

Gareth rushed off from Parnell Park. With the news that Jude’s had made it to the semi-final of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Football Championship.

Dubs TV were up in the Donnycarney gantry. Hopefully, Pat Spillane was watching back in Templenoe.

His son, Pat junior, had a super game. He brings that trademark Spillane energy to the turf. He scored one of the best points of the hour.

It came in the second half. Wide on the right at the score-board end. Curling the ball across Kenmare Bay.

Oisín Langan’s co-commentator, Lyndsey Davey, appreciated the effort. At pitch-side, Shane Stapleton was doing the interviews. The pre-match talk suggested a close one. And, despite the scoreline, that’s the way it turned out.

The pitch was in top order. The markings looked like they had come fresh out of the tin. The players changed on the terrace behind the church end goal. Dublin manager, Dessie Farrell, was in the audience.

A semi-final place is nothing new for the Templeogue side. They are never far from the business end. They played in two finals, 2009 and 2018.

Davis last made the final in 2019. The first time they walked on the red carpet since their three-in-a-row day in 1991.

Jude’s, attacking the church end, made the sharpest of starts. David Mannix impressed at full-forward. There was plenty of pace in the Tymon boots.

They had time on the ball. And they were turning possession to profit. Stretching their lead. And as early as the 14th minute, they led by 1-5 to 0-2. It looked like it was going to be a comfortable afternoon’s work.

But then the Tallaght club came more into it. They hit a tidy string of points. Six without reply. Four before the interval.

Their goalkeeper, Robert Crilly, often ventured far from his gate-post to support his team-mates. To give his defenders an option. And to start attacks himself.

His opposite number, Paul Copeland, has worn the Dublin jersey. And the glue on his gloves hasn’t faded.

Adam Fallon summed up the new-found conviction of the Tallaght side. And their Dublin hurler, Davy Keogh, also paid his share of the rent. His busy shift, wide on the right.

Fionn Murray is an accomplished corner-forward. He sent over a tray of gems. And, suddenly, after Jude’s dominat opening, there was very little between them.

Jude’s led at half-time, 1-8 to 0-9. But within a couple of minutes of the second period, they were level – 1-8 to 0-11.

Jude’s nudged ahead again. But Thomas Davis stuck with them. And Jude’s had a lot of defending to do. But they did it very well.

Forming a solid unit in front of the posts, making it hard for Davis to find the room to have a pop for the posts.

Jude’s stood tall. And strong. And it was two late goals that finally saw them home.

It was Niall Coakley that scored the first goal. It came in the 14th minute. From the penalty spot. The kick awarded for a foot block on Spillane.

Up stepped Coakley, and a more confident spot-kick you wouldn’t see. He guided the ball with his left foot just inside the bottom right-hand corner.

Keogh struck a couple of beauties for the Kiltipper side, and their six successive points came from Murray (3), Cian Murphy, Seán Reilly and Seán Farrelly.

Coming to the close, Jude’s held three-, two- and one-point leads.

There was just a point between them when Jude’s got their vital, second goal in the 58th minute.

Tom Lahiff showed commendable composure as he rolled the ball low to the left corner.

Seconds later, Séamus Ryan’s left peg also found the left corner of the sack.

And, on the day that was in it, the Jude’s boss, the busy Mr Roche, was probably thinking that put the icing on the cake.

MATCHFILE

St Jude’s 3-14

Thomas Davis 0-15



SCORERS – ST JUDE’S: N Coakley 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), D Mannix 0-4 (1f), T Lahiff, S Ryan 1-0 each, P Spillane, K McManamon (1f), A Connolly 0-2 each, D Kavanagh, B Coakley (f) 0-1 each.THOMAS DAVIS: F Murray 0-7 (3f), D Keogh, S Farrelly 0-2 each, A Fallon, C Murphy, R Deegan, S Reilly 0-1 each.

ST JUDE’S: P Copeland; O Manning, J McGuire, A Hassett; T Lahiff, M Sweeney, C Guckian; C Murphy, P Spillane; D Sheehy, K McManamon, D Kavanagh; N Coakley, D Mannix, A Connolly. SUBS ON: D McLoughlin, K Doherty, R Joyce, S Ryan, B Coakley.

THOMAS DAVIS: R Crilly; A Fallon, J Lambert, O Kelly; D Keogh, S Kennedy, C Murphy; E Conroy, R Deegan; A Waddick, M Nolan, E Kirby; S Farrelly, S Reilly, F Murray. SUBS ON: A Shorten, E O’Toole, S McGrath, G Carruth.

MANAGERS – St Jude’s: Gareth Roche. Thomas Davis: Ciaran Farrelly.

WIDES – St Jude’s: 6 (2+4); Thomas Davis: 8 (4+4).

REFEREE: James King (Garda).

CONDITIONS: Mild and dry.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s).

