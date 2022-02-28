Skerries' Rob Delaney leaves it late to level it

The Dublin Adult Football League Division 1 campaign commenced at St Anne’s Park on Friday evening with Rob Delaney’s last-gasp long-range free earning Skerries Harps a 2-10 to 1-13 draw against Clontarf.

It was Clontarf that started the brighter as they plundered 1-1 early on but Harps dominated the remainder of the half and a Stephen Smith goal helped them to a 1-5 to 1-2 interval lead.

The hosts regrouped well, driven on by the influential Andy Foley and Kieran McKeown as they regained their lead but Smith replied with a penalty to leave his side trailing by a single point with five minutes remaining.

A superb save from Skerries goalkeeper Shane Rice kept Harps in the hunt and Delaney ensured a share of the spoils with an accomplished kick at the death.

On Sunday morning, David Lacey scored 2-5 in helping Na Fianna to edge St Jude’s by 2-13 to 3-8 at St Mobhi Road.

AFL1: Skerries Harps 2-10 Clontarf 1-13; St Vincent’s 1-9 Naomh Mearnóg 1-10; Ballinteer St John’s 2-11 Lucan Sarsfields 1-17; Castleknock St Brigid’s; Cuala 1-13 St Maur’s 0-14; Ballymun Kickhams 1-6 Thomas Davis 0-9; Na Fianna 2-13 St Jude’s 3-8.

Brilliant ‘Boughal

In AFL2, Ballyboughal did just enough to edge Scoil Uí Chonaill by 1-9 to 0-9 with the decisive score coming through substitute Gerry Seaver.

The foundation for their success came through the defensive efforts of Jonathon Rooney, Ross Gallagher, John Rodgers and Timmy O’Sullivan.

Cathal Flynn was a powerful presence in the home midfield with Cian Casey and Eoghan McPhilbin kicking key points for the winners. Elsewhere, Raheny enjoyed a narrow 0-13 to 0-12 away win at St Anne’s.

AFL2: Naomh Olaf v Kilmacud Crokes OFF; Ballyboughal 1-9 Scoil Uí Chonaill 0-9; Fingal Ravens 0-8 Whitehall Colmcille 2-9; Naomh Barróg 0-6 Na Fianna 0-7; St Anne’s 0-12 Raheny 0-13; Round Towers, Lusk 2-10 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 1-15; Fingallians 0-7 Templeogue Synge Street 1-8; Round Tower, Clondalkin 0-5 St Sylvester’s 0-11.