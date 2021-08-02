Silky Michael Small is a big influence for Thomas Davis against Commercial in AHL10 clash

Seán Cullinane, Thomas Davis, looks for options as David Fagan, Commercials, pursues during the Dublin Adult Hurling Leage Division 10 South Group 2 clash at Kiltipper Road. Photo: Caroline Quinn

THE pretty Memorial Garden at Thomas Davis, honouring those that have served the club.

A man in his tractor was working on Davis’ new pitch, next to their main ground.

On the side-line, the talk was of Joe Canning. On how he’d put the ball in a spin. Soon enough, Eugene Murphy Junior’s first blast of the evening whistle had the yellow ball dancing on the Kiltipper Road.

People looked on from the club balcony. And from their back gardens. They saw a worthy duel in the Go-Ahead Division 10 South Group 2 Adult Hurling League.

possession

Michael Small left the arena with two goals and 12 points in his back pocket. Every time he got possession, the bells were ringing on the Stock Exchange Floor.

His return was one better than his 2-11, which he compiled in the 2013 Junior Hurling ‘D’ final against Towers of Clondalkin at O’Toole Park. Some years earlier, there was a headline in the paper: ‘Silky Small for Dublin’. It came as no surprise, and there’s no sign of those little arrows losing their lustre.

The hosts have county recognition in their Leitrim hurler, Zak Moradi. He helped Leitrim lift the Lory Meagher Cup in Croke Park.

The Davis’ centre half-forward, Dean Gibbons, has a deep pedigree. His grandfather, Paddy, played football for Mayo and Kildare. And for many, many years, the Gibbons family were the kindest of hosts at O’Toole Park. Dave Billings never left for home without a slice of Siobhán’s apple tart.

Dean produced a tasty carton of points, and, on a couple of other occasions, he was most unlucky as his efforts zipped inches the wrong side of the mantelpiece.

The Tallaght team defended well. They looked like the most likely winners. At the second water break, they led by seven points. But then the Rathcoole side came down the river with a late spurt.

“We started slowly. We then grew into it, but we gave away too much of a lead. We couldn’t catch up; we were always chasing,” noted Commercials’ Gary Walsh.

“Fair play to Commercials,” stated Philip Kavanagh of the home club. “They came here and gave us a real game of it. It was a very sporting match, and it was enjoyable to watch. It was tight enough, and that’s what we had expected.”

Davis would have had a couple of more goals only for ’keeper James Waters. Seán Dungan was on form from the placed ball, while Éanna Ó Nualláin, Carl Jordan, George Kenny and David Dungan injected much energy for Commercials.

The Davis rearguard came under heavy pressure at times. But composure and skill banished the danger.

In the first half, the impressive Trevor Gregg arrived right on cue to prevent a sure goal for the visitors. He didn’t just clear the ball into Row Z. He picked out the excellent Simon Kirwan. Simon found Moradi, and his delivery let in Small for a point. It was one of the best scores of the evening.

Small cracked in his opening goal in the eighth minute. His second goal came when he drilled a free under the bar with all the precision of Gentleman Joe. Just before the half-time interval, Joe Delaney replied with a goal. 2-7 to 1-6 to Davis’ at the break.

Small continued to dip into his basket of tricks. Yet Commercials hung in. And when David Dungan hit their second goal on 51 minutes, they were only three points behind.

Quickly, Thomas Davis had to reset to firm up their focus and see the game out.

And they did that well, with the still silky Small striking their last three points.

SCORERS – THOMAS DAVIS: M Small 2-12 (1-5f, 0-1 65), D Gibbons 0-3, L Donohoe 0-1. COMMERCIALS: S Dungan 0-9 (9f), D Dungan 1-1, J Delaney 1-0, R O Nualláin 0-2.

THOMAS DAVIS: B Rogers; C Clarke, D Coventry, A Rafterty; S Kirwan, F Kevlihan, T Gregg; Z Moradi, T Rogers; J McGrath, D Gibbons, L Donohoe; J O’Reilly, A Deasy, M Small. Subs used: B Burke, S O’Reilly, J Kinsella.

COMMERCIALS: J Waters; P Scanlan, J Doyle, É O Nualláin; A Kilgallon, A McCarthy, S Cullinane; C Jordan, D Dungan; G Kenny, S Dungan, J O’Hara; J Delaney, R O Nualláin, D Fagan. Subs used: E Power, D Madden, D Whelan, J Morris, C Martin.

Mentors – THOMAS DAVIS: K Ward, P Kavanagh, D Donovan. COMMERCIALS: M Byrne, G Walsh, J Furey.

REF: E Murphy Junior (St James’s Gaels/An Caislean).

Wides: THOMAS DAVIS 12 (7+5). COMMERCIALS 8 (6+2).

Conditions: Lovely, mild evening.

Player of the Game: Michael Small (Thomas Davis).

