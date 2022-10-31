Sides flourish on the magic carpet of GAA HQ in Cumann na mBunscol football finals

28 October 2022; Ryan Kearon of St Patricks NS in action against Evan O'Brien of Sacred Heart NS during day two of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Football Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

28 October 2022; Donabate Portrane captain Kevin O'Leary lifts the cup after victory over Rolestown NS during day two of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Football Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

28 October 2022; Leon O'Hanlon of Sacred Heart NS in action against William Roe of St Patricks NS during day two of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Football Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

28 October 2022; Ryan Biddulph of Rolestown NS in action against Ollie O'Callaghan of Donabate Portrane during day two of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Football Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

28 October 2022; Maisie Keane of Divine Word NS in action against St Marnock's NS during day two of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Football Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

History whispers all along Jones’s Road. Louis Donohoe presented the Ó Donnchú Cup to Cumann na mBunscol in 1962.

His son, Ken, presented the Cup on Friday. Ken was born in Marino, raised in Bolton Street and now lives on Russell Street beside Croke Park.

Louis was a well-known referee and a Dublin GAA legislator. He was a selector on the Dublin side that won the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship in 1960.

The first winners of the Corn Ó Donnchú in 1962 were Dorset Street. Ken went to his first All-Ireland final with his father in 1955. Ken’s maternal grandfather was Charlie Harris.

Charlie was involved with O’Toole’s and Bohemians. He was the trainer of the Dublin team on Bloody Sunday.

Charlie trained the Irish soccer team at the 1924 Olympic Games. He was also a champion athlete. And in 1912, he raced a trotting pony in Croke Park.

You aren’t likely to see a pony on the Dublin centre court these days!

Yet there was a Grand National champion in the house, PJ Casey, the part-owner and trainer of the 2021 Irish Grand National winner, Lord Lariat. PJ’s son, Seán, captained Rolestown NS in the Ó Donnchú final. Darren Daly’s son, Caolán, was also on the side. Both played like kings.

The football over the two days was fit for kings and queens. All the teams cherished their day playing on the hallowed ground.

The lawn is so good these days. It was a little different for one young chap many years ago. He went home from a Cumann Na mBunscol final and scraped the mud off his boots. He put the mud in a jar. And there it remains.

The former Dublin hurling captain, John Murphy, was umpiring. John Sheanon was also present. He delivered a man-of-the-match display here for Cuala in the All-Ireland final.

Aoife Colbard will remember her visit, especially the goal that she scored. She was playing for Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua. The goal came at the Hill 16 end from a tight angle on the right. So similar to Jimmy Keaveney’s wonder goal against Armagh in the All-Ireland final.

Holly Nic Giolla Easpaig was in top form for Shliabh Rua. She has electricity in her feet. Holy Trinity’s Sadie Guerrine excelled.

The Sacred Heart Sruleen left half-back, Zack Healy, played like Jack McCaffrey. He has a left peg that could make the Christmas pudding.

He scored the most delicious first-half point. Curling his shot from in front of the Hogan Stand into the Hill 16 end. A point that was chiselled at the work-bench of the sculptor.

Leon O’Hanlon also struck a charming point for the Sruleen school, while Wayne Redmond scored two goals direct from frees, one in either half, for St Patrick’s of Glencullen.

The games flowed as sweetly as the RTÉ concert orchestra. The giant screens showed the Cumann na mBunscol logo. Officials James Hayden, Mícheál Mac Gabhann and their colleagues expressed the wishes of all. That in this home-from-home, the music of the children will play on forever.

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL SQUADS: DAY 2

CORN NA LAOCH:

Rolestown NS (6-7): F Flanagan, E Flynn, C O’Connor, C McKeon, L Hempton, S Donnelly, E Connor, O Kettle, L Giltinane, G Reynolds, C Caraher, Z Ryan, E Gill, K Daly, R Keeling, M Orohoe, M O’Donnell, S Miller, D McNally, G Myers, H Gaynor, H Barry, I Corcoran, G Prendeville, M Ryan, A Nominé, A Morrissey.

Ballyboughal NS (0-8): E Tindley, H Dunleavy, L Dungan, E Guy, A Nulty, C Finlayson, G McGill, S McGill, G Ojugbeli, E Stafford, E McMahon, E Downey, E Wilson, M Prendergast, A McGill, F Quinn, G Clarke, M McGill, L O’Connor, B Finn, L Rafter, O Addis, C Prendergast, L Rodgers, A McGrath, L Connolly, M McGuinness.

Corn An Chladaigh

Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua (6-6): A Ní Riain, E Ross, S Nic Eiméad, J Nic an Bháruin, T Scolaí Ní Bhroin, A Colbard, C Ní Con Uladh, E Ní Mhaoldúin, E Ní Shiail, H Nic Giolla Easpaig, G Malocco, O Ní Mhothair, J Ní Bhriain, E Ní Mhacháin, E Nic Giolla Mhaoil, S Nic Amhlaigh, B Ní Cheallacháin, C Ní Cheallaigh, F Ní hÓra.

HOLY TRINITY, GLENCAIRN (3-4): A Tallon, E Veale, E Devlin, E Masterson, K Coleman, E Rice, L Suttle, M Alibeaj, L Salomons, L Fogarty, A Kenny, A McCormack, J English, L Conroy, E Panicker, J Doherty, S Guerrine, K Dormer, C Gilligan, L Keane, N Kulkarni, L Drake, M Grehan, L Mulholland, S Ellis, L O’Shaughnessy, C Keating, L Corrigan.

CORN Ó DONNCHÚ

DONABATE PORTRANE EDUCATE TOGETHER (6-8): H Ovington, B O’Leary, E Fletcher, B Kavanagh, N Bukovec, J Dorman, S Dubos, K O’Leary, O O’Callaghan, D Bryans, E Cobbe, H Keogh, W Bell, H Hughes, O O’Reilly, O Handley, A Shaw, M Egan Richardson, F Purcell, C Noonan, S Fullam.

ROLESTOWN NS (3-9): D Caraher, A Keane, R Kettle, M Sneyd, L Brennan, R Biddulph, O Maguire, D Kwasny, S Casey, F Curley, E Hickey, I Hoare, S Hussey, J Mansfield, C Kennedy, J Gibbons, C Daly, A Kinsella, D Lally, G Gleeson, J Shanley, D Steele, S Flynn, F Lynch, S White.

CORN OIDEACHAS

ST PATRICK’S, GLENCULLEN (3-4): M Geoghegan, W Roe, H McCabe, R Kearon, A Mooney, A Longmore, J Kelly, B Fitzachary, W Redmond, D MacSweeney, N Byrne, E Coen, C Desmond, P McGowan, M Campbell, P Niedziolka, C Campbell, T Geoghegan, F McDonald, M Nastase, J Lennon, L O’Dwyer, D Varghese.

SACRED HEART, SRULEEN (1-8): J Carey Delaney, D Taaffe, L McCormack, D Adesoye, S Culhane, M Ellis, Z Healy, D McGuinness, L Victory, L O’Hanlon, O Roberts, A McGuinness, J O’Rourke, E O’Brien, L Bonnie, N Kenny, A Rooney, S McDermott, M Barrett, J Costello, J Comiskey, L Kenna, R Martin.

CORN PÁDRAIG FOGARTAIGH

Mary Help of Christians GNS, Navan Rd (2-4): L Eck, C Burke, A O’Brien, F Tuttle, E Guerin, E Ward, L Marrey, C Lordan, J Ryan, M Treacy, R Sheridan, P O’Brien, J Harold, N O’Lone, S Rogers, E Collins, S Guemmour, R Casey, E Conroy, E Connolly.

HOWTH PS (0-1): M Tighe, S Coleman, F Higinbotham, B Edwards, A Tighe, C Sanfey, M Weston, S Hughes, K Duffy, E Goodwin, I McLoughlin, A Carroll, A Unkovich, Mia Coleman, B Coleman, C Cronan, E McLoughlin, A Howard, R Brady, Molly Coleman, L Johnson, C Breen, A Carmody, M Swan, A Quinn, Z Curley, A O’Donnell.

COMHAR LINN

DIVINE WORD, MARLAY GRANGE (1-11): L Prendiville, M McEnaney, O Nyland, E Nyland, G Cullen, A Power, A Gilna, L Buke O’Connor, L Wright, S Cullen, B Isaac, M Keane, K Liang, C Dooner, T Fitzpatrick, A Jackson, L Somers, L Creighan, K Quinn, Z Ali, Z Bates, A McAdam, E Power, A Tyrrell, M O’Donoghue, I Keogh, A Nomine, A Morrissey.

ST MARNOCK’S (1-4): L Kanza, G Gallagher, J Grumley, L Bottlier, S Kavanagh, K Bamford, H Spicer, E Goodson, L Gallagher, E Barrett, A Brogan, R McNally, B Miland, Z Gogarty, F Duggan, A Cryan, R Buzi, A Tarrush Lehadus, F Barber, I Sheehy, G Kavanagh.

CORN NEASÁIN

HOLY FAMILY, RATHCOOLE (2-3): K Dignam, F McGrath Carroll, L Comiskey, E Haugh, J Byrne, R Curtis, N Welsh, K Sayers, M Mearns, N Fais, A McCusker, A Manning, S Reilly, M Saunders, R Byrne, L Healy, E Mulligan, M Ioana Panainte, B Taylor, A Tighe, E Mulligan.

GS NAOMH PÁDRAIG, LEAMHCÁN (1-4): R Ní Dhraighneáin, M NicGiolla Phádraig, N Ní Dhoinn, A Ní Chúille, M Bulfin, L Nic Giolla Phádraig, S Nic Suibhne, C Ní Chárthaigh, A Ní Chléirigh, S Ní Riain, A Nic Thomáis Valero, A Nesbitt, J Ní Mhaoilmhín, I Ní Chonchúir, I Ní Cholmáin, S Ní Mhurnáin, S Ní Shíoda, E Ní Thuathaigh, L Ní Bhroin, C Ní Raghallaigh.

CORN CHLANNA GAEL

DIVINE WORD, MARLAY GRANGE (3-12): J Kilbride, A McDonnell, D Carrick, D O’Sullivan, J Walsh, A Mellon, A O’Donoghue, C Nyland, Y Hussain, D McArdle, D White, D Scanlon, T Jackson, A Carry, J Barton, H Keegan, R Rigby, C Byrne, M Kennedy, F Kiernan, C McCann, R Hammell, A Mason, A Soper, B Dooley, M Gannon.

SCOIL CHRÓNÁIN, RÁTH CÚIL (1-5): F Ó hUirlithe, C Mac Giolla Fhiondáin, S Ó Dálaigh, C Ó Conchúir, C Breathnach, F Ó Maoláin, T O Lochlainn, R Ó Faoláin, A Ó Ceallaigh, L Ó Fathaigh, D Ó Fiaich, A Ó Ceithearnaigh, C Ó Broin, L Ó Cróinín, D Ó Scannláin, D Jay, J Ó hAoláin, C Ó Broin, R Seoighe, S Báille, T Ó Conghaile, R Ó Dorchaí, L Mac Giolla Eáin, C Mac Mhíolchon Ó Faoláin, C Ó hOrcáin, C Ó Cuinneagáin, S de Grás, H Ó hAoláin, R Ó Maoltuille, T Ó Conghaile.

CORN PÁDRAIG PEARSE

ST COLUMBA’S, GLASNEVIN (3-7): S Loughman, I Foster, L Rouse, Ú O’Leary, É O’Leary, S Leaney, C Scanlan, A McArdle, A O’Brien, M Conlon, S Kirwan, E McMunn, O Loughman, K Harding, E Seery, L Scanlan, E Galbraith, F Nreca, C Nolan, M Mikuckyte, S Nolan.

LORETO, STEPHEN’S GREEN (2-6): C Beddy, M MacCarthy, S Murray, K Gordon, H Miller-Barrett, C Jacobs, Y Gillick, E Wolstencroft, B Monks, C Carroll, S Mesolella, M McMahon, L Flynn, N Byrne, S Woodward, Z Whelan, P Westwood, C Kinahan, C O’Toole, I Dennehy, P An Haung, E Murphy.

CORN MHIC CHAOILTE

Gaelscoil Inse Chór (4-11): K de Búrca, A Nic Aoidh, M Bhreathnach, H Ní Bhroin, K Ní Chanainn, R Nic Chárthaigh, M Ní Dhubhshláine, M Nic an Úcaire, E de Paor, I Ní Bhrasaíl, C Ní Chuinneagáin, S Ní Fhearchair, S Ní Choileáin, L Nic Thomáis, K Davico Ní Dhonnabháin, F Ní Chomhraí, B Ní Chonchúir, A Nic Annraoi, K de Cléir, O Ní Almhain, A Nic Conmara, Z Belle Ní Neal-McAllorum, G Hunter Nolan, M de Barra, B Ní Fhiaich, M Ní Bhroin, A Ní Fhuite, Á Nic Gearailt, H Ní Mhaoilbhín.

Gaelscoil Míde, Cill Bharróg (1-5): M Ní Chonaire, A Ní Bhraoin, S Ní Chonchubhair, L Ní Mhaoláin, A Ní Chonchubhair, I Nic Diarmada, A Bizzell, E Nic Dhiarmada, R Ní Ghnímh, E Nic Cárthaigh, Ó Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, I Nic Gráinne, C Nic Giolla Phádraig, O Ní Dhubhghaill, A De Faoite, S Ní Rosna, T Ní Uadhaigh, C Ní Aoláin, S Ní Amsaigh, Á Ní Chonchúir, E Ní Fhainín, S Nic Fhloinn Ní Mhurchú, V Nic an Bhaird, I Ní Choinceanainn, E Ní Dhúgáin, N Nic Gabhann, A Nic Giolla Seanáin, R Cope.