Shane O’Brien impressed as Dublin hurlers create strong foundations

Away from media interest and supporters, Dublin have been quietly and efficiently laying the foundations for an extended panel that can compete with the best teams in the country.

This group of players was initially set up with consultation between Colm Burtchaell of the Dublin County Board and Blues manager Mattie Kenny.

The idea behind this project was to try bridge the gap from under-20 to senior and to also invite players into the panel who may not have come through that system but have excelled with their clubs.

The concept is seen as a positive move for Dublin hurling and the manager of the group Shane O’Brien has been extremely impressed with the standards and commitment shown from the players.

“This group was set up three and a half months ago and it is remarkable to see how the players have developed and enhanced their reputation as top quality hurlers,” said O’Brien.

“The players have been exposed to the highest standards and we are hugely grateful to Mattie and his management team for welcoming the lads into this high performing environment.

“We had seven very competitive games and three in-house games with Mattie’s squad.

“I am extremely optimistic that many of these lads will eventually make the breakthrough as I strongly believe that this template gives these players an opportunity to taste what it is like at the top level and there is now a clear pathway for them out of under-20.”

Four of these players have now been called up to the Dublin senior panel as a result of their involvement with the extended panel with Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s), Conor Donohue (Erin’s Isle), Cillian Hayes (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh) and Darragh Power (Fingallians) have all been included in the senior panel.

In total, the panel played against squads from University College Dublin, TU Dublin, Meath, Waterford, Galway, Offaly and Down over the past few months, and O’Brien felt highly encouraged by the application shown by the Dublin players

“The players have been so enthusiastic and receptive.

“There is no questioning their talent and our challenge as a management team is to bring them on to the next level and make that transition as smooth as possible for them.

“Paudie O’Neill has done great work with the players reviewing their performances and helping them set targets for themselves,” added O’Brien.

As for Dublin manager Kenny, he couldn’t be more positive about the progress that the panel has made this year and it’s something that’s he would like to continue with going forward.

“We started an Extended Panel back in early December, with the aim to provide a pathway and opportunity for players in the 20- to 23-year-old age bracket to continue their development and prepare in parallel to the Dublin senior panel.

“We are looking at players coming out of recent Dublin under-20 sides and also players that performed well in both the senior & intermediate club competitions.

“It’s hugely important to the future of Dublin hurling that we continue to develop these players and we were very fortunate to get someone of the calibre and experience of Shane O’Brien to work with and manage this group with great help from Paudie O’Neill and Stephen Bennett (Strength and Conditioning).

“We are absolutely delighted with the progress this group have made over the last three months.

“This gave us in the Dublin senior management team a huge opportunity to have a real close up look at these players.

“The players are back with their clubs now and we will be keeping a close eye on them and others on how they are performing with their clubs during the year and getting them back into this process again at the end of the year.