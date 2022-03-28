Setanta dig deep from the bench

DUBLIN AHL3/4

Setanta finished strongly in overcoming Commericals by 2-14 to 1-14 in their entertaining Dublin Adult Hurling League Division 3 encounter in Rathcoole on Sunday morning.

The impact from the bench proved pivotal for the visitors with Eric Fallon and Ciaran Memery impressing when introduced and it was the latter that pounced for a decisive second-half goal.

The likes of Robbie Doogan, Luke Kelly and Jordan brady were similarly influential while goalkeeper Keith Byrne made a number of key interventions to preserve his team’s narrow lead.

At Páirc Uí Bhriain, second-half goals from Eoin Murphy and Jack O’Grady helped Naomh Olaf to pull away from Kevins by 2-16 to 0-9.

Sean Bourke hit five points for the hosts with Finn Murphy also to the fore for Olaf’s.

AHL3: Kilmacud Crokes 1-4 Castleknock 5-21; Naomh Olaf 2-16 Kevins 0-9; Commercials 1-14 Setanta 2-14; Cuala 1-8 Fingallians 0-15; Naomh Mearnóg 0-22 St Maur’s 1-11; Round Towers Clondalkin 0-13 Clontarf 1-25.

Sullivan the Brigid’s ace

In AHL4, St Brigid’s were pushed all the way before eventually seeing off a determined Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels by 2-15 to 3-10 at Russell Park.

Kieran O’Sullivan proved their match-winner once again, scoring both of the home goals, as St Brigid’s struggled to find their best form against their dogged opponents.

Both wing-backs, Sam Mulholland and Conor Gorman could be justifiably pleased with their morning’s work and with Sean Brady a solid presence at full-back, the Blanchardstown outfit held on thanks to a late Tom Mohan score and Tiernan Gilvary’s strong display at midfield.

AHL4: St Mark’s 0-11 Cuala 3-12; St Brigid’s 2-15 Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels 3-10; Na Fianna 0-15 Clanna Gael Fontenoy 1-18; St Peregrine’s 2-8 Bray Emmets 1-14; Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-22 Ballinteer St John’s 1-7; St Vincent’s 0-12 St Jude’s 0-6.