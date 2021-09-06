Senior All-Ireland camogie final at Croker is must-see for all fans, including Dubs

The first ‘Rose of Summer’. It was the opening day of the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, down by the Lee, on a baking July Sunday.

Memories of ’83, Heffo’s heroes, one of the most joyous days of all. Now it was the small ball. At the Lodge. The old Lodge, home of the Hibs. Now Páirc Uí Rinn.

It was a significant match. Cork and Dublin were on top of the camogie roll of honour. Cork on 28 titles, two more than the Dubs.

Cork have been one of the top sides of the modern era. Paudie Murray still picking the team.

Wearing the number 5 jersey for Cork was Hannah Looney. One of the finest athletes of her generation. Her pace lit up the game. She went on a few runs that scorched the turf. She’d outrun Jack McCaffrey in a race for the Clontarf bus.

As they say, there’s no substitute for speed - it lifts the team, it lifts the crowd. Pace makes space. Croke Park will suit Hannah. If you get the chance this Sunday, go along and see her.

Just like she did herself, admiring her role models Rena Buckley, Briege Corkery and Mary O’Connor. “I’d go and watch them play, and they just kept going and going. They set such an example. Especially for dual players,” relates Hannah.

“I’m especially grateful I got the chance to play with Briege and Rena. To see what they were about. If they weren’t around, it would have made it a lot harder for me to be a dual player. They have left such a legacy.”

Dual players are becoming rarer and rarer. Hannah doesn’t believe that should be the case. “If players want to play both games, they should be facilitated. Early on, I’d be out every night of the week except Monday,” she explains.

“But then I became more selective with my time. Managers understand that you don’t have to go to every training session. And I found then that I got more out of myself.

“So between matches and training, I’d be out four times a week now. And that’s enough. It’s important to take the downtime if I want to be performing at my best.”

Hannah is one of the players that Camogie President Hilda Breslin has in mind as she encourages people to go along to HQ on Sunday.

“Without doubt, camogie has some of the most outstanding female athletes in the country,” states Hilda.

“And it would be brilliant to see them run out at Croke Park with the cheers of 30,000 spectators ringing in their ears.

“Even if people are not from a particular county, they could still go along. Pick a team. Pick a player. Enjoy the day.

“Make it a family day.”

Capital Blue will cheer on her beloved Leeside Reds

It’s the time of the year when Ann Colgan’s thoughts begin to drift back to Jones’s Road. All-Ireland camogie final day, 1984.

Dublin against Tipperary. The Dublin players met outside Croke Park before heading in. They beat Tipp and were on The Sunday Game that night, singing Molly Malone.

Ann would love to hear that tune blast out at HQ once again. And to see a Dublin captain climb the Hogan Stand to accept the O’Duffy Cup.

On that afternoon in ’84, she became the last Dublin captain to do so. It’s a necklace she’d like to pass on to somebody else.

She remains hopeful. She has served at the Dublin coalface for many years. In 2018, along with Willie Braine, she was on Shane Plowman’s ticket that saw Dublin lift the All-Ireland Junior Premier Championship crown.

Ann is from Cork. She admired the sweet skill of Jimmy Barry Murphy. And the quality of her Cork teammates, Liz Garvan and Pat Moloney.

She captained the Cork minors before establishing herself on the seniors. She then moved to Dublin. She played for the celebrated Celtic.

Christy Hayes trained the Dubs of ’84. With his management colleagues, Sheila Wallace, Phyllis Breslin, Carmel Cooper and Pat Rafferty. Three nights a week in the Long Meadows. On Sunday, Ann, the City Blue, will be wearing her red and white scarf!

Cup honours Kay Mills on big finals day

A fiver for the kids. It could be the best fiver ever spent. Croke Park. Where so many dreams begin. Next Sunday, it’s the All-Ireland camogie finals. Three matches.

Officials are hoping that the Dubs will help swell the attendance. “Get your tickets early,” is the call from Head Office. €25 for adults, and €5 for children. Available on Ticketmaster.ie.

The Camogie Association are supporting ISPCC Childline. “We are extremely grateful to them,” remarks Childline’s Chief Executive John Church. “Seeing such sporting role models in action at Croke Park lets children and young people know that they don’t have to go it alone.”

The action begins at noon. Armagh v Wexford in the All-Ireland Junior Premier Championship final. They’ll be playing for the Kay Mills Cup. The legendary Kathleen Mills of Dublin. The winner of 15 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship All-Ireland medals.

When she was playing, the game was 12-a-side, with the small goals.

The landscape has changed utterly. And the game has never been faster.

“We have had a great championship this season,” states Camogie President Hilda Breslin.

“Our semi-finals were very exciting. And it was great that they were live on RTÉ Television.

“ I think there will be three very close matches on Sunday.”

In the second game of the day, Kilkenny will meet Antrim in the All-Ireland Intermediate final (2.0) before Cork against Galway in the big one (4.15 ).