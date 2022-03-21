Raheny prove the Real deal to beat Ballyboughal

Raheny's Rutherson Real is tackled by Matthew Farrell of Ballyboughal during their Dublin AFL Division 2 match last week. Photo: Gerry Mooney

St Patrick’s morning in Abbotstown. The Dublin hurlers were out training early.

This AFL Division 2 game had been switched from the lush turf of St Anne’s Park. To the all-weather. Ballyboughal were in their green jerseys. Keeping with the flavor of the day.

The Raheny management included the father and son duo, Paul and Matt Dempsey. In charge of Ballyboughal was Mark Byrne, who managed St Brigid’s to the Dublin Senior Football Championship.

There was plenty of good football. End to end. With nobody looking for a bus license. The cold, cross-field breeze made life difficult. Going for the posts, players had to have a compass in the boots – like Jonny Sexton.

Raheny trailed at half-time, 1-4 to 0-6. But they made a telling impact in the early part of the second period to take a firm hold of the tussle.

Their right half-back, Rutherson Real, played a significant role. He has a sharp turn of pace. And he kept things tidy.

The Ballyboughal defender, Cian Casey, showed his quality. He has a cultured left foot. His precision free, from the right, was the last offering of the contest.

Both goalkeepers, Jonathan Deeney and David Downey, weren’t afraid to leave the kitchen sink. Supporting their defenders.

One of the best passes of the hour was delivered by Real. It came following the interval as his perfectly flighted delivery fell, like a feather, at the feet of Eoin Keogh.

Ballyboughal struck some sweet points. Early on, Cathal Begg drilled one over off his laces. Gary Weldon then landed a beauty, off his left peg.

Ballyboughal’s goal came in the 20th minute. From Gerry Seaver’s low, crisp drive. Gerry, forever a heartbeat of this team.

Before the interval, Sean McCarthy produced a point for Raheny that belonged in the front window of Arnott’s. Five minutes into the second period, Real’s point had Raheny level for the first time. And two minutes later, Raheny were in the lead, thanks to Sean Grenham’s well-taken goal – 1-7 to 1-4.

Brian Talty then sent over a soaring shot from distance. The ball rising as majestically as a salmon in the Corrib. The Raheny lungs were filling with confidence.

On 49 minutes, they got their second goal. Real was its architect. Driving up the right, his cross was tucked home, from close distance, by Jack Dalton – 2-8 to 1-5.

Seaver then saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Deeney. Raheny defended well, and they were quick on the counter.

Nobody quicker than Rutherson, who, after starting the move himself, clipped over his second point late in the day to put Raheny further into the clear. Striding home. Like Rachael Blackmore.

MATCHFILE

SCORERS - Raheny: S Grenham, J Dalton 1-0 each, C Ivers 0-3 (3f), R Real 0-2, J Fagan, S McCarthy, B Talty, P Reid 0-1 each. Ballyboughal: G Seaver 1-2, C Casey (f), G Weldon, B Callinan, C Begg 0-1 each.

RAHENY: J Deeney; K Byrne, L Fahy, G McNamara; R Real, S Byrne, B McHugh; J Fagan, S McCarthy; S Grenham, E Keogh, C Ivers; B Talty, P Reid, J Dalton. SUBS: J Kearney, S O’Flynn, D Branigan.

BALLYBOUGHAL: D Downey; T Rooney, C Warren, C Casey; J Rooney, G Weldon, B Callinan; G Seaver, W Rafter; R Gallagher, Cormac Flynn, T O’Sullivan; M Farrell, Cathal Flynn, C Begg. SUBS: C Wynne, R Downey, E McPhilbin, D Donohoe.

MENTORS – RAHENY: P Dempsey, M Dempsey, C Lee, P Ivory, P Kane, M Ingle. BALLYBOUGHAL: M Byrne, D Byrne, B McMahon.

REFEREE: K Roche (Whitehall Colmcille).

WIDES – RAHENY: 7 (6+1); BALLYBOUGHAL: 4 (3+1).

CONDITIONS: Dry and bright. Chilly breeze.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Rutherson Real (Raheny).