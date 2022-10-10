| 12.2°C Dublin

Raheny on fire as they overcome Synger in Dublin U17 ‘A’ Football Championship Group 3 clash

Under 17 ‘A’ FC

Raheny fought back to overcame Templeogue Synge Street in their minor clash. Expand

Close

Raheny fought back to overcame Templeogue Synge Street in their minor clash.

Raheny fought back to overcame Templeogue Synge Street in their minor clash.

Raheny fought back to overcame Templeogue Synge Street in their minor clash.

Rónán Mac Lochlainn

Raheny confirmed top spot in Group 3 of the Dublin U17 ‘A’ Football Championship following their impressive 5-10 to 3-10 win over Templeogue Synge Street at Dolphin Park last Sunday afternoon.

The visitors trailed by seven points at one stage, but driven on by the excellence of Cathal Baldwin, TJ Tighe and Conor Foran, they turned the tide to prevail by six points. 

Tighe amassed 1-5 over the hour and with John McNally kicking three points, Raheny made their pressure pay through further goals from Killian McGuirk, Baldwin, Ryan McGuirk and Foran. 

Encounter

There was another away win at St Anne’s Park as Kilmacud Crokes claimed top spot in Group 2 after defeating Clontarf by 7-10 to 1-10 in an open and entertaining encounter. 

David Lucey, David Purcell and Conal Ó Riain played key roles throughout for Crokes, while Ciaran Donovan top scored with 3-1. 

Joe Quigley and Noah Byrne added 2-3 apiece with the away scoring completed by Finn Walsh, Jonny Gosson and Ó Riain.     

U17 ‘A’ FC Group 1: St Sylvester’s 3-9 Lucan Sarsfields 5-17; St Jude’s 2-4 Erin’s Isle 2-12.

U17 ‘A’ FC Group 2: Clontarf 1-10 Kilmacud Crokes 7-10; Thomas Davis 5-6 St Patrick’s Donabate 2-5.

U17 ‘A’ FC Group 3: Cuala 2-11 Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-10; Templeogue Synge Street 3-10 Raheny 5-10.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy