Raheny on fire as they overcome Synger in Dublin U17 ‘A’ Football Championship Group 3 clash

Raheny fought back to overcame Templeogue Synge Street in their minor clash.

Raheny confirmed top spot in Group 3 of the Dublin U17 ‘A’ Football Championship following their impressive 5-10 to 3-10 win over Templeogue Synge Street at Dolphin Park last Sunday afternoon.

The visitors trailed by seven points at one stage, but driven on by the excellence of Cathal Baldwin, TJ Tighe and Conor Foran, they turned the tide to prevail by six points.

Tighe amassed 1-5 over the hour and with John McNally kicking three points, Raheny made their pressure pay through further goals from Killian McGuirk, Baldwin, Ryan McGuirk and Foran.

Encounter

There was another away win at St Anne’s Park as Kilmacud Crokes claimed top spot in Group 2 after defeating Clontarf by 7-10 to 1-10 in an open and entertaining encounter.

David Lucey, David Purcell and Conal Ó Riain played key roles throughout for Crokes, while Ciaran Donovan top scored with 3-1.

Joe Quigley and Noah Byrne added 2-3 apiece with the away scoring completed by Finn Walsh, Jonny Gosson and Ó Riain.

U17 ‘A’ FC Group 1: St Sylvester’s 3-9 Lucan Sarsfields 5-17; St Jude’s 2-4 Erin’s Isle 2-12.

U17 ‘A’ FC Group 2: Clontarf 1-10 Kilmacud Crokes 7-10; Thomas Davis 5-6 St Patrick’s Donabate 2-5.

U17 ‘A’ FC Group 3: Cuala 2-11 Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-10; Templeogue Synge Street 3-10 Raheny 5-10.