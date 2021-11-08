Raheny edge Lucan to join St Vincent’s in minor hurling final

Raheny and St Vincent’s confirmed their places in the final of the Dublin Minor ‘A’ Hurling Championship following their thrilling extra-time home wins against Lucan Sarsfields and Ballyboden St Enda’s respectively last Sunday morning.

At Pitch 9 at St Anne’s Park, Raheny qualified for their first ‘A’ final at this grade as they controlled extra-time to see off a brave Lucan side by 1-16 to 1-13.

The visitors enjoyed a 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead and maintained that buffer throughout a tense third quarter but the hosts dominated the final quarter as they gained serious momentum from Thomas Hurley’s wonderful individual goal before points by Adam McWeeney and Brian Dunne saw them level matters at 1-12 apiece at full-time.

Dunne was a hugely influential figure from wing-back for the winners, scoring three points, and his efforts and those of goalkeeper Ray Coyne, full-back Conor Aherne, McWeeney and Hurley were pivotal in getting their team over the line.

At Ard Scoil Rís, St Vincent’s also proved too strong in extra-time, overcoming St Enda’s by 1-22 to 0-18.

The Minor ‘B’ final will be contested by Ballinteer St John’s and Castleknock, who enjoyed impressive away wins at Fingallians and Clontarf respectively.

At Lawless Park, Luke Breathnach scored 2-6 as holders Ballinteer accounted for Fins by 3-18 to 0-14.

The final scoreline was flattering on the winners, who impressed through the efforts of Andrew Ahern and Peter Nolan while Joey Quirke pounced for their third goal.

It proved a positive day for the Marlay Park side, whose second team beat Kilmacud Crokes by 1-15 to 0-6 in the ‘E’ semi-final.

MHC ‘A’ semi-finals: Raheny 1-16 Lucan Sarsfields 1-13 AET; St Vincent’s 1-22 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-18 AET.

MHC ‘B’ semi-finals: Clontarf 0-17 Castleknock 1-16; Fingallians 0-14 Ballinteer St John’s 3-18.