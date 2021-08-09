Raheny earn Dublin MHL Division 1 tilt at Kilmacud Crokes

Raheny team: Ruairi Kelly (back left), Shane Codd, Ciallian Ryan, Jason Buckley, Cian Mitchel, Daniel Broderick, Conor Ahearne, Sean Hanley, Matthew McGloin, Sam Grant, Charlie McHugh, James Gleeson, Daniel Hickey, Conor Baldwin, Sean Reilly, Ryan McGuirk, Adam McAveeney, Brian Dunne, Ryan Coyne, Thomas Hurley, Ciaran Harnett, Eoghan Cullen, Oisin Cummins, Sean O'Grady at the Minor Hurling League division 1 North match between Raheny and Lucan Sarsfields at St Annes Park in Raheny.

Lucan's David Mulqueen and Raheny's Brian Dunne in action during the Minor Hurling League division 1 North match between Raheny and Lucan Sarsfields at St Annes Park in Raheny. Picture: Arthur Carron

DESPITE being denied a late win, Raheny qualified for the Dublin Minor Hurling League top-flight decider after sharing the spoils with Lucan Sarsfields at St Anne’s Park on Sunday morning.

Heading into their final game of Division One North, the All Saints Road outfit found themselves a point clear of St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh and within reach of securing top spot in the table. A reversal for Plunkett’s at the hands of Naomh Barrog on the same day ensured they couldn’t be knocked off the summit, but the hosts were seeking a positive result regardless of how events transpired elsewhere.

Trailing by four points with 55 minutes gone on the clock, Raheny rallied to lead by the bare minimum (1-15 to 2-11) in stoppage-time. Joseph Dunne subsequently converted a 35-metre free to earn Lucan a hard-earned draw, but their opponents still had reason to rejoice on the final whistle.

The Parish can now look forward to a forthcoming showpiece against Kilmacud Crokes, who finished on top of Minor Hurling League Division One South.

Following three successive victories, Raheny played out an entertaining draw with St Vincent’s at Pairc Naomh Uinsionn on July 25. This kept the race for first place alive heading into the final round and they certainly began the game intent on cementing their league position.

Inside the opening 60 seconds, Matthew McGloin fired over a brace of points to get his side up and running. There was no reason for Lucan to panic, however, and the visitors pounced for their maiden goal of the contest in the fourth-minute.

Full-forward Matthew Coogan produced a brilliant save out of Raheny netminder Ryan Coyne, but Finn Bruton was on cue to fire home the rebound. While midfielder Thomas Hurley responded with a fine point from play, his opposite number Liam Garrigan did likewise for Lucan.

Raheny centre-forward Adam McAweeney knocked over a point under pressure on 10 minutes, but Bruton’s major was certainly helping the cause of Lucan. Either side of another Hurley point, Dunne (free) and Brendan Kavanagh split the uprights to keep Sarsfields a single point in the ascendancy.

Raheny were generating a number of scoring opportunities, but weren’t always able to match their industry with accuracy. Nevertheless, wing-back Brian Dunne and Hurley tagged on scores to move their side back into the lead with the interval fast approaching.

Yet Lucan maintained their composure and ended the opening period the happier of the two teams on show. Inside duo Sean Harkness and Coogan found the range to give them a 1-5 to 0-7 buffer at the break.

Building on their excellent finish to the first half, Lucan stretched further in front on the restart, courtesy of points by Coogan (now operating in the half-forward line) and Hugh Cuffe. Though this put pressure on Raheny, they quickly knuckled down with three points in succession from Dunne, McAweeney and Hurley.

This brought them back on level terms, but the home team had to contend with a Lucan challenge that was beginning to gather pace. Dunne further showcased his dead-ball prowess with a point from all of 55 metres and Harkness also dissected the posts on the run.

Lucan came into this game in search of their first win of 2021 and it looked to be on the cards when David Mulqueen broke free on goal in the 50th-minute and fired home at a left-hand angle.

The lively substitute was agonisingly close to raising another green flag off a later move, but Lucan remained in the driving seat.

McGloin and Hurley kept Raheny ticking over with well-worked points - in advance of an Alex Hickey score with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Sarsfields were hoping that this would prove to be an insurance score, as it left them four points to the good with the finishing line in sight.

Raheny had other ideas, though, as half-backs Dunne and Charlie McHugh pointed to keep the table-toppers within touching distance.

This set up a grandstand finale and a Hurley shot crept past Cathal Doody to give Raheny the lead for the first time in the second half. Dunne did show nerves of steel in the final minute to secure a deserved point for Lucan and they can certainly take some solace ahead of their championship campaign later in the year.

Matchfile

Scorers - Raheny: T Hurley 1-5 (0-3f), B Dunne (1f, 1 ’65’), M McGloin, A McAweeney 0-3 each, C McHugh 0-1.

Lucan Sarsfields: J Dunne 0-4 (3f), F Bruton, D Mulqueen 1-0 each, M Coogan, S Harkness 0-2 each, L Garrigan, A Hickey, H Cuffe, B Kavanagh 0-1 each.

RAHENY: R Coyne; C Ahearne, S Grant, C Harnett; B Dunne, C McHugh, C Ryan; T Hurley, C Mitchell; E Cullen, A McAweeney, M McGloin; R McGuirk, D Broderick, J Buckley.

Subs: J Gleeson for Ryan, C Baldwin for Buckley (both 23).

LUCAN SARSFIELDS: C Doody; S Coffey, E Kilduff, J Doyle; J McSweeney, R Fortune, R Daly; L Garrigan, A Hickey; H Cuffe, J Dunne, F Bruton; S Harkness, M Coogan, B Kavanagh.

Subs: D Mulqueen for Kavanagh (36), L Farrell for Doyle (39).

MENTORS - Raheny: Colm Coyne, Dave Geary, Michael Harnett, Denis Gleeson, Niall McGuirk, Philip Nolan.

Lucan Sarsfields: Colm Farrell, Lenny McSweeney, Anthony Doddy, Matt McCaffrey.

REFEREE: Thomas Gleeson (Naomh Fionnbarra).

WIDES - Raheny: 13 (7+6).

Lucan Sarsfields: 11 (5+6).

CONDITIONS: Dry throughout with sunny intervals.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Thomas Hurley (Raheny).