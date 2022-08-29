Powerful southside trio setting the early pace in Dublin SHC

Ballyboden’s Pearce Christie and Na Fianna’s Mathew Oliver in action during their Dublin SHC1 clash in Parnell Park, Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

Following a weekend of variable quality, the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship took further shape after double-headers at Parnell Park and O’Toole Park.

In Donnycarney, and under the watchful eye of new Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue, Cuala maintained their unbeaten start with a comfortable 2-23 to 2-13 win against bottom-placed St Jude’s with goals in either half by Darragh O’Connell and Liam Murphy laying the platform for their 10-point victory.

Of more significance was the return to the fold of Con O’Callaghan, with the dual star looking understandably rusty upon his introduction 20 minutes from time.

However, a trademark turn and point was a suitable reminder of the influence he brings to the Cuala attack. He will, however, receive a sterner examination of his general wellbeing when the Dalkey outfit face Ballyboden St Enda’s in their final group game on Saturday week, with the prize of a semi-final spot on offer to the winners.

Ballyboden also remain unbeaten after their comfortable 0-20 to 0-13 win over Na Fianna, with last year’s beaten finalists hugely hampered by the absence of key personnel such as Paul O’Dea, Seán Currie, Shane Barrett and Colin Currie.

On an ideal night for hurling, Na Fianna’s first-half tally of just one point was a grim indicator of their difficulties initially and while they improved significantly in the second half, they left themselves with too steep a mountain to climb.

In contrast, St Enda’s looked refreshed and re-energised with Luke McDwyer and Niall McMorrow in exceptional form in attack.

While their influence and their team’s dominance waned slightly after the break, it never looked likely to prove costly by the final whistle.

Having said that, they won’t be overly pleased with their second-half performance, with manager David Curtin acknowledging the need for greater consistency.

“A win is a win in the group stages and that’s what it is all about, getting the two points on the board,” he said.

“We move on to the next day very quickly and our focus turns to that.

“It was a very strange game in that we built up a lead in the first half, a good lead, but Na Fianna were always going to come with a purple patch in the second half, which they did.

“We needed a few scores midway through the second half to give us a bit of a cushion and that was very important, so I’m just delighted to get the two points on board.

“We started very well and they worked hard, particularly the forwards who set the tone, and we were pleased with that aspect of it, but certainly in the second half, there is a lot of room for improvement.

“They (Na Fianna) came out of the blocks really quickly and outscored us by five points to one and we had to respond, which we did, but overall, that first half gave us that platform.

“But there is still plenty of room for improvement for the next game.

“We have three wins now and the group stages are all about winning and progressing to the knockout stages.

“We are pleased with where we are now with three games played and we have won all three of them, so we’re very happy with that.

“We move on to the Cuala game and it’s a quick turnaround all the time, which is so tight that you have to refocus very quickly.

“That’s what we’ll do and we’ll move onto the Cuala game and see where that takes us.”

Kilmacud Crokes are another team that have picked up a maximum six points from their three games to date as they defeated league winners Lucan Sarsfields by 1-24 to 0-18 at O’Toole Park.

There was an early exchange of scores with Chris Crummey and Colm Walsh pointing for Sarsfields while Dara Purcell and Michael Roche replied in kind for the holders.

Successive scores from Ronan Hayes and Roche pushed Crokes two points clear and they maintained that buffer through an Oisín O’Rorke free and Fergal Whitely before Lucan levelled matters towards the end of the first quarter, thanks to Chris O’Leary and Eoghan Ó Conghaile.

It was at this point that Kilmacud began to put daylight between the teams with another O’Rorke free preceding the game’s solitary goal as Ronan Hayes fired home in the 16th minute for his side’s first green flag of the championship.

Lucan struggled from that point, only adding to their tally thanks to three frees from O’Leary, but a more fluent Crokes team pushed on to take a healthy 1-13 to 0-9 interval advantage with Roche, Shane Veale, Brian Hayes and O’Rorke all on target.

The second half saw Crokes keep their opponents at arm’s length, with O’Rorke contributing eight second-half points, three from play.

Paul Crummey and O’Leary scored at the opposite end, but their contributions were unable to turn the tide in their team’s favour as the champions eased to a nine-point success.

Earlier in Kimmage, St Brigid’s got back on track following their third-round defeat to Kilmacud by overcoming bottom side Craobh Chiaráin by 1-24 to 2-11.

The Blanchardstown side raced from the blocks through early points from Diarmuid Breslin, Paul Winters, James O’Connell and Eoghan Dunne – and the latter pounced for his side’s only goal in the 11th minute.

Darren Kelly netted at the opposite end for Craobh and also notched a second goal close to full-time, but the damage was done with the likes of Breslin, Winters and Andrew Dunphy tagging on second-half points to secure their team’s 10-point win.