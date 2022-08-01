Polished show from the Gers

Geraldine Morans Tiernan Doyle lifts the sliothar as Phil Taylor from Na Gaeil Óga closes in during the Dublin JHC H Group 2 game in Ballyogan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Junior Hurling H Championship: Group 2

Geraldine Moran’s 4-12

Na Gaeil Óga 1-7

THE Ballyogan pitch is on high ground. There was a nip in the evening air. “Even on the hottest day, there’s always a breeze up here,” revealed one of the faithful.

The surface was hard. The sliotar was bouncing high in this enjoyable Go-Ahead Junior Hurling Championship H Group 2 contest.

The Luas hums by the venue. The Dublin Mountains look down. The chime of the ice-cream van called the children from the dinner table.

The visitors enhanced the scenery. With their beautiful, native tongue. The two great pillars of Geraldine Moran’s were present – Austin Hynes and Andy Gibbons.

The pitch here is bigger than Moran’s compact, cosy Cornelscourt theatre. Tommy Clinton covered every yard. It was his first game back after injury. His nephew, Josh Bannon, is the talented young St Sylvester’s and Dublin footballer.

Expand Close Geraldine Morans team, back row (l-r) Richie Shakespear, Prionsais Murphy, Liam Connery, Iriel Glynn, Daragh McEnery, Darren Lawlor, Richie Barrett, Dan Hussey, Ben Holmes, Richie McMahon. Front: Sam Gibney, Frank McCarthy, Sean Hussey, Gavin Nolan, PJ Foley, Shane Hogan, Tiernan Doyle. / Facebook

Na Gaeil Óga defeated the Garda in their first match. And they heard consoling words here at the end of the match as the home captain, Darren Lawlor, wished them well.

Na Gaeil Óga had Oísín McCann in the number 3 jersey, but he had an access to all areas pass. He clipped in with three points. Two of them were elegant efforts from play.

He’s also on the management team. “The players left it all out there,” he remarked.

The hosts led by 1-8 to 0-3 at the break. There was a real industry to their play. They used the ball well. They kept the back door bolted and the engine running.

“This was our first game in the Championship, and it was great to start off with a win,” noted Colm Kennedy. “There was some quality hurling played out there.”

Expand Close Na Gaeil Óga team, back row (l-r) Ronan Fallon, Jeaic Mag Fhinn, Liam Leahy, Kevin Barry, Cian Ó Rille, Proinsias Mac Feargasa, Tomas De Paor, Sean Quinn, Phil Taylor, Lúc.Ó Riada. Front: Kevin Silkies, Pól Ó Raghallaigh, Eoin O Hare, Niall Barrett, Oísín McCann, Daithí Mac Suibhne, Eanna Mannion, Eoghan Ó Lordáin. / Facebook

The Gers were denied two more goals by goalkeeper Daithí Mac Suibhne, who foiled Darragh McEnery and Richie Barrett.

Yet not even Alan Nolan or Seán Brennan would have prevented the opening goal on 12 minutes. Geraldine Moran’s were attacking the Carrickmines end.

A long delivery came through the air. Seán Gibney watched its every spin. He waited for it to bounce up off the turf and he met it, first-time, with the most delicious volley. He also hit the bar.

Their second goal arrived midway through the second period. Ciarán Carey cut in from the right and drilled a shot into the attic. Ciarán also struck one of the finest points of the hour, late on.

But Na Gaeil Óga then got a goal that their toil deserved – a firm strike from a free by Seán Quinn.

The Ger’s response was immediate, producing the best goal of the game. A fast, sweeping move that saw Tiernan Doyle play a neat pass to McEnery. He slipped the ball across for Barrett to bat to the net.

And in injury-time, the brilliant Barrett was to get his second goal. Setting himself up with a velvet first touch before he got out the black and decker.

Matchfile

SCORERS – GERALDINE MORAN’S: S Gibney 1-5 (2 65’s, 2 f’s); R Barrett 2-1; C Carey 1-1; D McEnery 0-2; L Connery, S Hogan, T Doyle 0-1 each. NA GAEIL ÓGA: S Quinn 1-0; O McCann 0-3 (1f); P Taylor (1f) 0-2; E Ó Lordáin, T de Paor 0-1 each.

GERALDINE MORAN’S: G Nolan; S Hussey, R McMahon, F McCarthy; L Connery, D Lawlor, P Murphy; PJ Foley, C Carey; S Hogan, I Glynn, T Doyle; D McEnery, R Barrett, S Gibney. SUBS: D Hussey, K O’Callaghan, B Holmes, R Shakespeare.

NA GAEIL ÓGA: D Mac Suibhne; P Ó Raghallaigh, O McCann, L Leahy; E O’Hare, D Ó Ceallaigh, N Barrett; E Ó Lordáin, K Silkie; T de Paor, P Taylor, K Barry; C Ó hIrille, S Quinn, E Mannion. SUBS: R Fallon, L Ó Riada, J Mag Fhinn.

MENTORS – GERALDINE MORAN’S: F Holland, C Kennedy. NA GAEIL ÓGA: O McCann, E Ó Loirdáin, C Crowther.

REF: T Clinton (Croi Ro Naofa).

WIDES – GERALDINE MORAN’S: 13 (7+6); NA GAEIL ÓGA: 11 (7+4).

CONDITIONS: Dry. Breezy.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Richie Barrett (Geraldine Moran’s).