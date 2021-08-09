Plunkett’s eye up final prize in clash with Kilmacud Crokes 

St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh will hope to finish a prolonged campaign on the front foot when they meet Kilmacud Crokes in tomorrow night’s 2020 Dublin Minor ‘A’ Hurling Championship final at Parnell Park (8.15).

It was as long ago as last September that Plunkett’s booked their place in the final, narrowly beating Castleknock in the last four, and team manager Maura Ryan expects a close encounter against an extremely talented Crokes outfit.

“Kilmacud Crokes will be a big hurdle and are a very good team.

“We have had some good games against each other over the years and we will need a lot to go right for us tomorrow night.

“The fact is that the lads have not played as a team since last October and have only been training for the last few weeks together.

“Our players are involved with six teams this year so it was even hard to pull training sessions together.

“I just hope all club supporters will be able to come and see the game as it means a huge amount to the parents and to us as a club. The players are really looking forward to it as they are back together as a team again.

“They have in fact been looking forward to the final since the gaelic games opened back up.

“They have played together for years and I guess this is the last game playing together as a team and what better way to go out,” added Ryan, who will be looking to the likes of Ben McSweeney, Gerard Ryan and Neil Clerkin to showcase their undoubted talents on the biggest stage.

Elsewhere, on Wednesday night, Ballinteer St John’s and St Brigid’s contest the eagerly anticipated ‘B’ decider at Parnell Park (6.30) while Castleknock and Kilmacud Crokes will lock horns across the city at O’Toole Park (6.30) with the Dublin MHC ‘C’ title up for grabs.