Photo finish between Clanna Gael and St Brigid’s

Clanna Gael's Gus Keane and St Brigid's David Fraine battle it out in their Dublin AHL4 match at Seán Moore Park. Photo: Arthur Carron

There was a woman painting on Sandymount Strand on Saturday evening. There’s some excellent pictures inside the clubhouse at Clanna Gael Fontenoy.

The Grand National came on the radio. The sound of the hooves on Radio 5. Then there was the thud of the sliotar as the players warmed up against the Ball Wall.

And the crunch of the studs on the firm sod as the hectic action began. In the end, the fairest result of all – a worthy draw in Division 4 of the Go-Ahead Adult Hurling League.

A black dog wandered onto the pitch, but the pace of the contest was too quick for four legs, never mind two. There’s a never a stop and go system when Ger Delaney has the whistle.

Brigid’s are managed by Paddy McAvinue. What a stylish forward he was. And the team play in his image. Slick stick work saw them hit some tidy scores at the road end in the first half when they had the breeze. They struck a cluster of gems from distance.

Yet Clanns were creating the chances. And, with the wind in the second period, they started to make better use of them. The excitement grew as it neared closing time. All through, there was a real cut and thrust to the tie. And a sporting spirit.

In the first half, Clanns’ Joe Maher went down with a knock. Paddy McAvinue went over to check on his welfare. And the visiting full-forward, Aodhán McInerney, also showed his sporting nature after a tussle for possession with Austin Dodd. Aodhán congratulating Austin for his industry.

Corner-back, Seán Brady, had the finest of matches for the Russell Park side. Within the opening minutes, he made a well-timed block on Paddy Horgan.

The home team had a real ace in Gus Keane. Strong in possession, and always willing to run at the cover.

William Spillane excelled in the Ringsend attack. He struck a porcelain point, from wide on the left, in the opening half. The free-taking of Clanns’ Ciarán Gaile belonged in the top drawer. As did the placed ball expertise of St Brigid’s Kieran O’Sullivan.

Brigid’s held the lead at the interval – 0-8 to 0-6. Yet it took an excellent save from Kieran Cahill to deny Keane of a goal approaching the break. Cahill’s distribution came from the DHL.

One of the best points of the first half, and indeed the game, came from the Brigid’s centre half-back, Brian Moran, who strode out from defence to send one sailing over the chimney pot.

Gaile landed some beauties following the break. The hosts had the upper hand. It looked like they were going to prevail.

But Brigid’s were lifted by a 54th minute goal from O’Sullivan. It came from a free. Fom there to the end, it was like the conclusion at Aintree. With Gaile’s free ensuring a photo finish.

MATCHFILE

SCORERS – CLANNA GAEL FONTENOY: C Gaile 0-6 (6f), W Spillane 0-5, G Keane 0-3, T Coady, P Horgan (f) 0-1 each. ST BRIGID’S: K O’Sullivan 1-7 (1-0f, 0-6f), B Moran, T Gilvarry, W Walsh, D Doyle, T Mohan, M Fraine 0-1 each.

CLANNA GAEL FONTENOY: D Fitzpatrick; N Madill, K Stokes, L Walsh; K Morgan, P Twomey, S Blake; J Maher, A Dodd; G Keane, T Coady, A Gahan; C Gaile, W Spillane, P Horgan. SUB: J Jordan.

ST BRIGID’S: K Cahill; C O’Brien, D Fraine, S Brady; S Mulholland, B Moran, A Dalton; T Gilvarry, W Walsh; K O’Sullivan, D Doyle, T Mohan; E Thynne, A McInerney, M Fraine. SUBS: C Gorman, K Rogers.

MENTORS – CLANNA GAEL FONTENOY: C Reynolds, J Barnes. ST BRIGID’S: P McAvinue, B McInerney, I Sheedy, D O’Mahony.

WIDES – CLANNA GAEL FONTENOY: 15 (9+6); ST BRIGID’S: 13 (8+5).

REFEREE: Ger Delaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s).

CONDITIONS: Bright, but with a cold breeze.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Seán Brady (St Brigid’s).