O’Rorke leads Crokes to Cuala win

DUBLIN AHL1/2

Round 3 of the Dublin Adult Hurling League took place over the weekend, with Kilmacud Crokes doing just enough to see off southside rivals Cuala by 0-23 to 1-18 at Silver Park.

Oisin O’Rorke was in sparkling form for the winners, scoring eight point in total, five of which came from open play.

At the opposite end of the field, Dara Geraghty made an excellent debut at corner-back while Mark Grogan impressed in his marking duties on David Treacy.

Grogan chipped in with a point to augment five Brendan Scanlan frees and three points from midfield by Davy Crowe, with the Kilmacud scoring completed by Eddie Gibbons, Padhraic Linehan, Sean Kinsella and James Dillon.

AHL1: Ballinteer St John’s 0-8 Ballyboden St Enda’s 3-20; Kilmacud Crokes 0-23 Cuala 1-18; Naomh Barróg 1-9 Na Fianna 1-19; Faughs 0-21 St Vincent’s 2-23; Whitehall Colmcille 3-14 St Brigid’s 0-24; Lucan Sarsfields 0-17 Craobh Chiaráin 0-14.

O’Toole’s on mark again

In AHL2, O’Toole’s picked up their second league win of the year as they defeated Naomh Fionnbarra by 3-15 to 2-10 at Bluden Drive on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts largely controlled matters through the experience provided by Ger O’Meara, Richie Walker and Christopher Mulligan while Cathal Keane was a tireless presence at midfield for O’Toole’s.

Their goals arrived through Josh Fitzpatrick, Ciaran Brabazon and Aaron Cooling with corner-back Adam Craig and Luke Fennelly also impressing for the winners.

Elsewhere, leaders St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh beat St Sylvester’s on a scoreline of 5-18 to 0-13.

AHL2: Crumlin 1-10 St Jude’s 5-28; O’Toole’s 3-15 Naomh Fionnbarra 2-10; St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 5-18 St Sylvester’s 0-13; Scoil Uí Chonaill 1-14 Thomas Davis 2-10; Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-18 Kilmacud Crokes 2-13; Raheny 4-14 Erin’s Isle 1-18.