Orla Beagan brilliance sinks St Jude’s in clash with Lucan Sarsfields

St Judes team - Front row from left to right: Liadh Murray, Emma Maher, Maria Noone, Sarah Joyce, Eimear O’Riordan, Emma Barron and Aishling Darcy. Back row from left to right: Faye McCarthy, Farren Byrne, Emily Browne, Kate Aherne, Róisín Connolly, Caragh Dawson, Aoife Molloy and Clodagh Kilbane. Picture credit: Damien Eagers

Lucan Sarsfields team - Front row from left to right:, Faye Murphy, Hannah Brady, Lily Rooney, Millie Reid, Rebecca Flanagan, Laura Sharkey and Anna Cuffe. Back row from left to right are, Ali Dunne, Anna Breen, Orla Beagan, Amy Gorman, Rachel Leonard, Avril Quinn, Phoebe Shannon, Claire Meaney and Rachel Boyhan. Picture credit: Damien Eagers

Orla Beagan, Lucan Sarsfield hand passes the sliothar away despite the challenge of Emma Maher and Aishling Darcy. Credit: Damien Eagers

Lucan Sarsfields turned up the heat in the second half as they registered a deserved seven-point victory over an understrength St Jude’s in their entertaining Dublin Senior 1 Cup match at a damp Tymon Park last Tuesday evening.

Indeed, both teams were without key personnel due to inter-county commitments, but that didn’t detract from a contest that remained intriguing all the way through, with the visitors slowly but surely making their dominance known the longer the contest evolved.

Scores proved at a premium on a tricky night for handling and striking so in that regard, the five points from play scored by the exceptional Orla Beagan shone like a beacon on a dank and dreary evening in Templeogue.

Her ability to find space was pivotal to the efficiency of the Sarsfields attack and she received valuable support throughout from corner-forwards Faye Murphy and Phoebe Shannon.

It was Shannon that opened the scoring inside fifteen seconds, a glorious strike from the right-hand touchline that split the posts of McCarthy in the St Jude’s goal. With Laura Sharkey enjoying a strong start from centre-back, the visitors continued to impress and deservedly doubled their lead with Murphy hitting the target on this occasion.

The hosts required some inspiration at this stage, and it duly arrived in the ninth minute as Caragh Dawson embarked on a slaloming run from wing-forward, and her unselfish pass allowed Farren Byrne the time and space to emphatically fire home past the helpless Amy Gorman from ten yards.

Lucan’s reaction to that body blow was exemplary as Beagan landed a glorious point by way of reply and the quality on offer increased once again as the lively Aishling Darcy restored the home team’s one-point advantage.

However, St Jude’s were not fully availing of the elements in their favour, denied as they were by the absence of ten of their panellists, with Began ended a relatively scrappy passage of play with another sumptuous point to restore parity by the end of the first quarter.

Dawson and Darcy hit points in quick succession to offer fresh optimism to the hosts’ challenge, but Shannon’s free at the opposite end ensured there was little to separate the teams as we approached the end of the first half.

Another Darcy point looked to have ensured St Jude’s a two-point interval advantage but Beagan popped up once again in injury time to ensure her team trailed by the slimmest of margins (1-4 to 0-6) by the break. Sarsfields started on the front foot in the second half and could well have netted in the 33rd minute, but with Beagan through on goal, Sarah Joyce recovered superbly to dispossess her opponent with the tidiest of flicks to help preserve her team’s lead, for the time being at least.

Joyce impressed throughout from corner-back for the hosts, but she was powerless to prevent Beagan from levelling matters a minute later and Lucan regained their lead by the 40th minute with Shannon once again on target.

Matters could well have deteriorated for St Jude’s a minute later, but McCarthy saved well at her near post from Murphy’s rising shot as the play was largely condensed in the home half.

The away defence coped admirably with sporadic bursts of attacking pressure from their opponents, but the momentum belonged fully to Lucan as the half evolved as they pushed further clear thanks to points from Beagan, Shannon and Anna Breen.

Lily Rooney got her name on the scoresheet for Sarsfields in the 51st minute and the contest was settled soon after as Ali Dunne showed great perseverance to scramble the ball home from close range and while McCarthy’s placed ball five minutes from time finally opened St Jude’s second-half account, it arrived far too late to deny Lucan Sarsfields a fully deserved and welcome victory.

MATCHFILE

Scorers – Lucan Sarsfields: O Beagan 0-5, P Shannon 0-4 (2f), A Dunne 1-0, A Breen, F Murphy, L Rooney 0-1 each. St Jude’s: F Byrne 1-0, A Darcy 0-3 (1f), F McCarthy (‘65’), C Dawson 0-1 apiece.

Lucan Sarsfields: A Gorman; R Flanagan, A Quinn, M Reid; R Leonard, L Sharkey, A Cuffe; C Meaney, H Brady; L Rooney, O Beagan, A Dunne; P Shannon, A Breen, F Murphy. Subs: NONE.

St Jude’s: F McCarthy; S Joyce, E Browne, C Kilbane; L Murray, E O’Riordan, K Aherne; E Barron, E Maher; C Dawson, R Connolly, A Darcy; M Noone, A Molloy, F Byrne. Subs: NONE.

Mentors – Lucan Sarsfields: Dermot English, Joe Leonard, Mick Cuffe, Jackie Flanagan, James Mullins. St Jude’s: Marion O’Donnell, Donie Fox, Pio McCarthy.

REF: Ger Delaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Wides: Lucan Sarsfields 4 (1+3) St Jude’s 4 (2+2)

Conditions: Persistent drizzle but pitch immaculate.

Player of the Game: Orla Beagan (Lucan Sarsfields).

Scorers – Lucan Sarsfields: O Beagan 0-5, P Shannon 0-4 (2f), A Dunne 1-0, A Breen, F Murphy, L Rooney 0-1 each. St Jude’s: F Byrne 1-0, A Darcy 0-3 (1f), F McCarthy (‘65’), C Dawson 0-1 apiece.

Lucan Sarsfields: A Gorman; R Flanagan, A Quinn, M Reid; R Leonard, L Sharkey, A Cuffe; C Meaney, H Brady; L Rooney, O Beagan, A Dunne; P Shannon, A Breen, F Murphy. Subs: NONE.

St Jude’s: F McCarthy; S Joyce, E Browne, C Kilbane; L Murray, E O’Riordan, K Aherne; E Barron, E Maher; C Dawson, R Connolly, A Darcy; M Noone, A Molloy, F Byrne. Subs: NONE.

Mentors – Lucan Sarsfields: Dermot English, Joe Leonard, Mick Cuffe, Jackie Flanagan, James Mullins. St Jude’s: Marion O’Donnell, Donie Fox, Pio McCarthy.

REF: Ger Delaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Wides: Lucan Sarsfields 4 (1+3) St Jude’s 4 (2+2)

Conditions: Persistent drizzle but pitch immaculate.

Player of the Game: Orla Beagan (Lucan Sarsfields).