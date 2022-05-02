‘One big issue we face in the county is the lack of green space for pitches' – Dublin Chairman Seavers

FRIDAY morning. The Boardroom in Parnell Park. Mick Seavers sits at the big table. The packed trophy cabinet behind him. Celebrated Dublin teams lining the walls.

It’s a long, long way from Clare to here. Mick’s grandfather, Harry Culhane, was Clare’s representative on the Munster Council.

He was a good friend of Seán Ó Síocháin. “And he was part of the team that negotiated with John Kerry O’Donnell about playing the 1947 All-Ireland Football final in New York.”

Mick’s mother was deeply interested in the games. Growing up, the talk was of Christy Ring. Mick’s father was from Cork.

Mick joined the Glasnevin Gaels when he was a child. “Paddy Finucane used to deliver eggs. He’d take all the crates from the van and put us in the back to bring us to Croke Park. That’s where my love of the GAA began,” recalls Mick.

“Brother Andrew at Beneavin College got me involved with Erin’s Isle. I first played for the Under-15’s. The club became such an integral part of my life.

“I soon realised it was more than just about the games. It was about community. We had great mentors looking after us. Families, who gave so much.

“Pat Reaney had a big Chevelet. We’d all be in the back of it going to matches. 12 and 13 of us, crammed in. Such wonderful memories.”

Mick recalls Tom Twomey, father of John, one of the finest hurlers of all. “They lived on Ballygall Road, a busy road. There was a small tarmac spot beside the bus stop, with a grass verge.

“You’d be going down to the local shop and there would be John, with four or five sliotars, chipping the ball back to his father in the front garden, thirty yards away.”

Mick played minor and U-21 hurling for Dublin. In the company of fellas like Andy Cunningham, the Cartons and the Holdens. “It’s the friendships that last.”

He saw the best of days at Isles. “Winning the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship in 1983 was a big breakthrough. And then we had the great run with the footballers.

“That era was a big lift for the locality. We also won the Senior Camogie Championship. Finglas is a great place to live. The people are so down to earth. There’s some marvellous organisations in the area doing fantastic work.”

Isles are among them. “There’s a new all-weather pitch on the way. There’s a full-size gym, and the clubhouse has been refurbished by voluntary effort.”

He thinks of Mick Keegan, the President of the club, who recently passed on. “Such a lovely, fine gentleman. He never put his name forward, but if the position wasn’t filled, he’d take it on. That’s the type of guy Mick was. We are very sad. We’ll miss him.”

Mick Keegan would have been chuffed to see the progress of Conor Donohoe with the Dublin senior hurlers, and with the other Isles representatives on the various county sides.

“It’s all about the little wins. I feel, in general, we have to distinguish between winning and success. You can win but not be successful. I understand that players and mentors want success, but a real victory is somebody going out and giving it their all.

“We shouldn’t be talking about winning trophies up to Under-15 level. Sometimes, you see a team who might enter a Division 3 League when they are capable of playing in Division 2 or 1. The mentor wants to win, but that’s fool’s gold.

“I can remember a Christmas party we had at Isles for the Under-9’s. There were 26 players on the squad. They were all called up to receive a ‘Player of the Year’ award. And when they returned to the table, they were saying: ‘I got the Player-of-the Year.’ And somebody else would say: ‘So did I.’ That’s what’s it all about.

“We should not be distinguishing between players. Because the best player on the team isn’t necessarily the person that’s going to be carrying the club twenty years down the road.

“Success for any club is the fact that they keep going, proving a focal point. Giving people the chance to better themselves. To form friendships. That’s the lifeblood of any club.”

Mick’s administration road began when he was captain of the Isles U-21’s. He was invited onto the committee. “I was always interested in how organisations worked.”

He went on to fill the top roles. And was asked to represent the club at the County Board. Then one day, the phone rang. “John Costello here.” And Mick has been going through the gates of Parnell Park ever since.

He never imagined for a second that he’d become the Chairman of the Dublin County Board. “We are blessed with the quality of our officers on the different Boards. It’s all about the big picture. Of how can we improve things.

“One big issue we face in the county is the lack of green space for pitches. We’ll have three hubs. In Rathcoole, the Spawell and Hollystown. They will be for everyone. Re-structuring the Dublin Championships was another priority. Making the matches more competitive. And enjoyable.”

Mick walks out into the corridor. Large pictures adorning the walls. He points out Jonny Cooper behind the Hill 16 goal. “He was a ball-boy that day. Look what he went on to achieve.”

In the dressing room, there’s a picture of Kevin Heffernan. And a sign proclaiming: ‘Inspiring the Generations.’

Outside, there’s the hum of the fountain. And as Mick says, that’s what it’s all about. Keeping the river flowing.