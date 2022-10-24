On the double: Naomh Barróg celebrations roll on after Senior 3 hurling success against Clontarf

BARRÓG are getting to like these autumn Saturdays in Parnell Park. Intermediate Football champions last week, and now the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 3 Hurling champs.

Roddy Doyle is going to have to write a sequel. Joe Potter and Dick Fields couldn’t be prouder.

It was a north-city derby dish of sorts in the Donnycarney sunshine. In the programme, the Naomh Barróg captain, Nathan Kidd, picked three favourite dinner guests – Roy Keane, Jim Gavin and Katie Taylor.

They’d have much to talk about. The Kilbarrack side were the most worthy of winners.

Yet Clontarf kept dancing till they heard the bell.

“Fair play to Clontarf. They put it up to us,” said the Barróg skipper.

Manager Paul Carney, added: “It was a good tussle. We managed to pull away in the second half.”

Paddy Doyle was majestic at centre half-back. So swift of foot. So clear of thought. He was always a puck ahead.

In the first half, from afar, he struck a gem at the score board end. In the second period, he made a superb catch to email a crisp pass to Seadhna Ryan who clipped over.

A little later, Doyle took a quick sideline on the left to open a window for a Kidd score.

Kidd was able to win the hard ball. The one that was dropping from the sky with a cluster of hurls waiting under the letterbox.

The Barróg full-forward, Sean Doyle, is also a wonderful fielder. While at the back, Niall Ring swept every leaf that blew in from the Malahide Road.

Eoghan Costello is the most diligent of defenders. He made some timely tackles. And, like the footballers last week, Barróg were so quick over the ground.

Joe Flanagan’s hurl came from The Crucible. Likewise, Clontarf’s Mikey Devine.

Andrew Keegan impressed in the Clontarf half-back-line, and, with a little more good fortune, Clontarf would have had more points on the board, especially as the game entered its last chapter.

In the first half, Clontarf’s Hugh Woulfe struck one of the best points of the hour. It was his second offering of the day.

Barróg were ahead at the interval, 0-10 to 0-7. Kidd and Sean Doyle hit porcelain points in a match that wasn’t short of them.

At the very start of the second period, Cillian Costello made a superb block on Kevin Byrne. It led to a score from Adam Rooney. And it set the tone. That these Barróg lads were intent on doing the double.

And doing it in style. The brilliant midfielder, Costello, produced three second-half points. His first two in particular were charmers. The second of which he curled over from so wide on the left that he was almost standing on the terrace.

“It’s been a great time for the club,” noted Carney. “We had three dual players involved today. These are special days.”

Expand Close NAOMH BARRÓG: (back row, l-r) Robbie Reidy, Donnacha Butler, Ruben Cantwell, Joe Flannagan, Evan O’Brien, Paul Garbutt, Ruairi McDonald, Adam Rooney, Paddy Dyle, Cillian Costelloe, Sean Gallagher, Sean Doyle, Sean Duggan, Ciaran Gallagher, Adam McGrane; (front, l-r) Jason Byrne, Stephen Wyse, Sean Cleary, Eoin Hart, Conor Ryan, Seadhna Ryan, Nathan Kidd, Josh Rooney, Eoin Costelloe, Conor Gibson, Jordan Dennis, Sean O’Reilly, Niall Ring. / Facebook

Expand Close CLONTARF: (back row, l-r) Kevin Mangan, John Hanley, Paddy Smyth, Daniel Scully, Michael Cunningham, Matthew McMahon, Robin McGill, Andrew Keegan, Martin Byrne, Brian Forde, Matthew Howard, Kevin Byrne, Mikey Devine, Cillian Hayes; front row (l-r); Conall Kehoe, Ronan McDyer, Conor Caulfield, Jack Higgins, Rorry Doran, Sean Kelly, Tommy O’Brien, Mark Higgins, Hugh Woulfe, Martin Jane, Colum Mulhall. / Facebook

Match file

SCORERS – Naomh Barróg: J Flanagan 0-8 (6f); C Costello 0-4; N Kidd, S Doyle 0-2 each; A Rooney, P Doyle, S Ryan 0-1 each. Clontarf: M Devine 0-7 (7f); A Keegan, H Woulfe 0-2 each.

NAOMH BARRÓG: J Rooney; S Duggan, C Gibson, N Ring; E Costello, A Rooney, P Doyle; R McDonald, C Costello; S Gallagher, S Ryan, J Flanagan; N Kidd, C Gallagher, S Doyle. Subs: E Hart, J Dennis, P Garbutt.

CLONTARF: M McMahon; M Byrne, K Mangan, R Doran; A Keegan, S Kelly, K Byrne; H Woulfe, C Kehoe; M Howard, P Smyth, M Cunningham; J Higgins, M Devine, J Hanley. Subs: T O’Brien, C Caulfield, B Forde, R McDyer.

MENTORS – Naomh Barróg: P Carney, P Tierney, B Hehir, D Byrne, N Hehir, J Kiernan, G Flanagan, T Glynn, R Marrinan. Clontarf: D Kehoe, B Maher, G Byrne, R Hickey, M Kelly, B Smyth, J Russell, S Hayes.

WIDES – Naomh Barróg: 9 (2+7); Clontarf: 13 (6+7).

REFEREE: Peter Smyth (O’Toole’s).

CONDITIONS: Bright and dry.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg).