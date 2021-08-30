Oliver’s Army push on to take thriller

St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh were pushed all the way before overcoming Raheny by 1-21 to 3-11 in their thrilling Dublin Adult Football League Division 2 decider in Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs met in the hurling equivalent a week previously, with Plunkett’s also emerging victorious on that occasion, but it was Raheny that made the stronger showing at the the weekend as they took early control of matters.

Two Cian Ivers and a scrambled goal reflected their early promise, made more noteworthy due to the absence of their trio of Dublin players in Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Sean McMahon.

Jack Carroll and Sean Bugler kept Plunkett’s in contention initially and further scores by Bernard Brogan and Tom Cullen saw them trim their deficit to the bare minimum (1-6 to 0-8) by half-time.

While Bugler and Gareth Smith added to their tally early in the second-half, Raheny served notice of their attacking threat with a second goal through Jack Dalton on the 46th minute before Conor Bresnan crucially replied in kind for the winners two minutes later.

Smith proved Plunketts’ saviour late on as his brace of points in the closing stages ensured a 1-13 to 2-10 deadlock at full-time.

Despite Smith landing another free to edge Plunkett’s ahead in extra-time, Raheny bounced back superbly through a Sean Grenham goal as the contest continued to thrive and it was of little surprise when parity was arrived upon again with Smith and Bugler tagging on scores to ensure a 1-17 to 3-11 stalemate at half-time.

It was at this juncture that Raheny’s efforts began to dip slightly and their opponents took full advantage to pull away by the final whistle with Bugler, Craig Dunleavy, Conor Bresnan and Brogan all troubling the umpires to complete an impressive and noteworthy double by the famous Navan Road outfit.