Old foes Mayo will bring the best from Dubs

Brian Fenton will be expected to raise his game for the challenge of Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile

Mayo stand in the way of Dublin and a seventh successive All-Ireland Final appearance when the recent rivals renew hostilities at Croke Park on Saturday evening (6.00).

Despite Dublin’s dominance in this particular fixture over the past decade or so, on the scoreboard at least, Mayo travel with renewed confidence after an encouraging Connacht campaign that culminated in their ultimately comfortable win over Galway last Sunday fortnight.

Dublin, in contrast, have failed to sparkle as in previous years, leading to suggestions that the team is slowly but surely moving back towards the pack, which is an inevitability given the number of high-profile and central players that have retired in recent times.

“Dublin aren’t as strong as they used to be and there is little point in denying that,” said former Dublin selector Brian Talty.

“They have lost so many players lately that any team would struggle in that sense and it’s really just a case now of whether the current team is still strong enough to beat what is out there in terms of challengers.

“It doesn’t matter how good a player you are, you are always a better player with better personnel around you.

“For example, Con O’Callaghan has had a quiet championship so far and while he can still win his own ball, he needs quality players to firstly win, and then deliver that ball and Dublin’s options at this current time aren’t as wide as they used to be.

“It’s just difficult to know where Dublin are, to be honest, as they haven’t had to show their hand in any way so far but you should certainly have a better indication of their overall strength come Saturday evening,” said Talty.

While much praised was heaped on Mayo after their second-half deconstruction of Galway, Talty feels that not enough attention was given to their relative struggles in the opening half.

Galway were comfortably the better team initially, spearheaded by Shane Walsh and Damien Comer in attack, with the injury suffered by Walsh having a huge bearing on the eventual outcome.

“It you look back at the first half of the Connacht final, Mayo were poor and were struggling to contain the likes of (Damien) Comer and (Shane) Walsh.

“They changed things around after the break with the introduction of Kevin McLoughlin having a huge impact while redeploying Aidan O’Shea to full-forward also had a positive impact.

“It was a shame that Walsh got injured as Galway’s attack just couldn’t function after that and their challenge ran out of spark.

“Matthew Ruane began to control midfield at that stage and he had an excellent second-half but he’ll need a similar performance next Saturday if Mayo are to succeed.

“As good as Ruane is, he is a bit of a free spirit and I would imagine that someone like Diarmuid O’Connor might be asked to keep a close eye on Brian Fenton around the midfield area.

“Fenton hasn’t been at his best so far this year but you would expect him to raise his game on Saturday and his expected partnership with James McCarthy could have a huge bearing on the game,” said Talty.

It is beyond doubt that Mayo will bring a huge amount of pace into the reckoning next weekend, a quality that Dublin have yet to show in their uninspiring wins over Wexford, Meath and Kildare so far.

Granted, the lack of ambition displayed by their opponents, with the exception of Meath’s second-half performance, offers mitigation to Dublin but Mayo’s positive approach could be something that sparks the Dubs into life up front, according to Talty.

“Teams like Kildare in the Leinster final are very hard to play against and it seemed to me that Dublin were happy to retain possession at their leisure and win the game without the need to reach anywhere close to full intensity.

“That won’t be the case next Saturday as Mayo look fresh and have lots of pace in their team and that should ensure that the match is played at proper championship intensity from the start.

“Dublin should be stronger in terms of their options and it was a positive for them that both John Small and Eoin Murchan featured the last day.

“Small will give solidity to the defence and Murchan has the type of pace that can hurt teams so it will be interesting to see if he features from the start.

“In fairness to Sean McMahon, he has done little wrong this year and he also carries a threat running from deep so there are options for Dessie Farrell in that regard.

“I just have a strong feeling that Dublin will lift their game next Saturday, as they are going to be forced to.

“They certainly enjoy the edge in terms of experience, with so many of their players having the know-how to get the job done.

“Mayo have lost some of that experience this year, which they probably needed to in terms of refreshing the panel, but they’ll still need strong contributions from the likes of McLoughlin and O’Shea.

“Dublin’s edge in experience may be the deciding factor in what promises to be a very tight game,” Talty concluded.