No quarter will be given in SFC2 with last-eight spots in sight

Precious quarter-final spots are up for grabs on Saturday evening as the final round of matches in the Go Ahead Dublin SFC2 round-robin stage take place across the county.

Group 1 is particularly intriguing with all four teams still in with a chance of advancing to the last eight as St Pat’s Donabate lead the way on three points following a draw with Naomh Mearnóg and an excellent 0-10 to 0-8 victory over Naomh Olaf last Saturday week.

The North County side have enjoyed an impressive year to date in league and championship, but they face a tough assignment this weekend, however, as they travel to Martin Savage Park to take on a revitalised St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh.

Plunkett’s were out of sorts in the opening round, succumbing to Olaf’s by 13 points, but they appeared to be back on track as they eased past Mearnóg’s by 4-13 to 0-9, with the likes of Conor Tyrell, Bernard Brogan, Craig Dunleavy, Irinel Popa and Ted Furman looking particularly sharp.

Not surprisingly, it is St Vincent’s that lead the way in Group 2 following wins over St Mary’s Saggart and Ballyboughal over the past month. They will look to finish top of the pile when they take the short trip up the Malahide Road to face local rivals Parnell’s in Chanel.

Ballyboughal will host St Mary’s on Saturday looking to build on their impressive showing, albeit in a losing capacity, against Vinnies while their opponents will be hoping that the likes of Blaine Kelly and Conor Jameson can maintain their excellent form from their second-round win over Parnell’s.

In Group 4, St Brigid’s and Round Tower Clondalkin will battle it out for the second qualifying spot, with St Sylvester’s already assured of their berth.