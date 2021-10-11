Niall Crossan a true master of his craft

ANOTHER busy day for Niall Crossan. He is a Telecommunications Engineer with BT Ireland. Calls here, there, and everywhere. But he still finds time for a coffee in Graham O’Sullivan’s, Artane. Niall was reared here. Yet found himself in the jersey of Erin’s Isle.

“People always ask me about that,” he smiles. “My Dad was a postman in Drumcondra. He got friendly with a man from Erin’s Isle and he ended up coaching there. He would have coached the likes of Keith Barr and Ken Spratt at juvenile level.

“I then went to Isles. With my neighbour and friend, Gary O’Connell. And, thankfully, we are still playing for Isles.”

Niall’s parents came from Cavan. So the interest in Gaelic football was always strong in the house. He went to St David’s, Artane where he met Brian Talty.

“The big influences on me were my Dad, Martin Nolan at Isles and Brian. He coached me at school and with the Dublin minors and U21’s. I learned so much from him. Such a brilliant man.”

Talts was also a central figure in one of Niall’s most memorable days. Early in 1997, he made his senior championship debut for Isles in the Dublin Senior Football Championship.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I remember the game well. It was against Lucan Sarsfields in the first round at Fingallians. We managed to get through it, and that was the year when myself and Gary (O’Connell) came onto the senior squad from the minors, and Damien Collins and Martin Naughton made the step up from the Intermediate side.

Wonderful panel

“It was such a wonderful panel to come into. A great group of players. Top-class footballers. There was a real energy to the squad. Nobody was sure of getting their place.”

In the Dublin Senior Championship semi-final that season came a match that is still talked about. “It was the replay against St Vincent’s,” recalls Niall. “We were ten points down in the first ten minutes.

“We came back, bit by bit. Clawing our way back into it. And we won it with the last kick of the game. It was a remarkable match, and even to this day we’d sometimes chat about that game.

“We faced St Sylvester’s in the final, the holders, who were managed by Brian Talty. We won, and after the game he came into the dressing-room to congratulate the team, and he also took the time to have a few kind words with me.”

Isles went on to win Leinster. Beating Clane in the final. “On a cold, wet day in Navan. That was a good win because Clane had a few inter-county players.”

Then came the All-Ireland semi-final in Thurles against Castlehaven. “They were five points up in injury-time,” explains Niall.

“Ciaran O’Hare got a goal to leave us behind by two points. Castlehaven went straight onto the attack after our goal. They hit the post. The ball was cleared. It fell to me.”

And it produced a moment that VAR would have loved.

“My shot hit one post, the other post and came out. The goal was given. The final whistle blew. Pat McEnaney was the referee. The place went crazy.

“We played Corofin in the All-Ireland final in Croke Park, but we didn’t perform, and they deserved the win. But it was such a journey. And the people of Finglas really got behind us. It’s something that we’ll never forget.”

Twenty years after Niall’s controversial winning goal against Castlehaven, AIB’s Toughest Rivalry mini-series featured the game. Gianluca Vialli managed Isles and Harry Redknapp managed Castlehaven.

Vialli was born in a castle, with 60 rooms. “But he was the most down-to-earth man you’d meet,” states Niall. “The match was played in Castlehaven. Harry Redknapp is another good character, and the Castlehaven people gave us all such a warm reception.

“It proved a popular series. A lot of young people watched it, and there was renewed interest in the club on the back of it.”

Niall is now playing with Isles AFL 5 team. “It’s a very competitive League. Our top side are in the AFL 3, so we have two good squads there now.

“Things are going well at the club. There’s great people there putting in so much work. The juvenile section is booming and the facilities have never been better. The future is looking very good for Isles.”

Niall is also back wearing the Dublin jersey after his days representing the county in the minor, U21 and senior ranks. “The Dublin Masters is brilliant. It’s been such a great experience. You are catching up with fellas you haven’t seen in years. Fellas who you played against are now all in the one dressing-room.”

On Saturday, Dublin play Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final. “Like us, they are unbeaten, so it’s going to be a a tough one. There’s a fun element to the Masters football, but it’s also very competitive.”

Another aspect of the Masters is the joy it brings to the families. “The children of the players come along in their Dublin jerseys. All they see is the Dublin shirt. It doesn’t matter to them if it’s Over-40’s football. You are playing for Dublin, and that’s it.”

Niall’s wife, Breid, is a Clinical Placement Coordinator in Beaumont Hospital. “The kids all love playing GAA,” says Niall – Martha (13), Daniel (10) and Sadie (5).

Niall still lives within a couple of notes of the Artane Band.

But for him, no sound will ever better the good people of the Parish.