Naomh Olaf on song as Murphy conducts perfect performance

Crumlins Emma Creighton and Naomh Olaf'sShannon Boyle in action during the Dublin Camogie Intermediate 2 at Pairc Ui Bhriain . Photo by Steve Humphreys

Crumlin’s Alannah Hodgins tries to hook Naomh Olaf’s Ciara Murphy during during their Dublin Camogie Intermediate 2 match at Páirc Uí Bhriain. Photo: Steve Humphreys

An early Ciara Murphy goal proved crucial as Naomh Olaf impressed from the outset in defeating a battling Crumlin by eight points in their entertaining Dublin Camogie Intermediate 2 League Cup clash at Páirc Uí Bhriain last Thursday evening.

It was fitting that Murphy should land the decisive score as she was the contest’s most influential player with her searing pace and eye for a score proving too much for a Crumlin side bedevilled by misfortune from the outset.

The visitors refused to let early injuries to full-back Áine Fitzgibbon and wing-forward Paris Chebah negatively affect their morale as they remained in the hunt for the large part but they had to concede second best on the night against a Naomh Olaf team that impressed from the first whistle.

Dominant

Their dominance from the outset was immediate as they placed early pressure on the Crumlin defence and that pressure was rewarded as Murphy popped over a fine score in the 3rd minute.

A number of wides followed as the play was condensed in the away half and it was of little surprise that the hosts added to their lead in the 7th minute as a fine team move culminated in Murphy placing a precise finish beyond the helpless Sinéad Cooke in the Crumlin goal from ten yards.

Despite this concession, Cooke was instrumental in keeping her side in contention with a series of excellent interventions while corner-back Niamh Brennan was also to the fore, regularly making last-ditch tackles to thwart the lively home attack.

With Abby Ryan and Alanna Hodgins also settling into the game, Crumlin began to enjoy a greater degree of possession and they finally opened their own account in the 17th minute as Cooke’s puck-out found Clare Kiernan in space and the full-forward landed a glorious point from distance.

A sloppy period of play ensued with both sides struggling for accuracy as the home side regained their authority thanks to their strong half-back line of Saoirse Nic Coitir, Ciara Sullivan and Eilis Murphy.

Their influence allowed the Balally outfit to finally put a degree of daylight between the teams as late points from Roisín Howlin and the lively Shannon Boyle edged Olaf’s five points (1-3 to 0-1 clear at the break).

Crumlin required some much-needed inspiration upon the resumption and it duly arrived in the 32nd minute as Kiernan once again demonstrated her class with a wonderful catch and point on the turn, despite being under pressure from a number of Naomh Olaf defenders.

However, it failed to act as springboard for greater things as Murphy began to mirror her influence from the early stages of the first half with a trio of vital scores.

The initial score was a relatively straightforward free from close to goal but there was nothing uncomplicated about her further brace of points that arrived in quick succession.

Both demonstrated her ability to scorch away from tight marking while her impeccable finishes reflected the confidence inherent in her play.

With substitute Caoimhe Cooke showing well upon her introduction, whether in attack or defence, the visitors were handed a lifeline in the 40th minute when awarded a penalty but Kiernan’s well-struck shot flew inches over Chloe Ní Ceallaigh’s crossbar to effectively end any thoughts of an unlikely comeback.

From that point, the contest lost a degree of intensity as the visitors battled in vain to pierce a well-organised Naomh Olaf defence while at the opposite end of the field, the hosts added to their buffer thanks to further scores from Murphy and Boyle.

Those scores were always likely to prove more than enough in such a low-scoring encounter but Crumlin continued to show great heart in the final quarter and their collective efforts were rewarded by an excellent score from centre-forward Ellie O’Connor with six minutes remaining.

Matchfile

Scorers – Naomh Olaf: C Murphy 1-6 (0-2f, 0-1 ‘65’), S Boyle 0-2, R Howlin 0-1. Crumlin: C Kiernan 0-3 (0-1 pen), E O’Connor 0-1.

Naomh Olaf: C Ní Ceallaigh; R McDonald, E Brien, C McGuirk; S Nic Coitir, C Sullivan, E Murphy; J Grimes, D Smith; C Murphy, R Howlin, C Gilsenan; S Boyle, H O’Kelly, K O’Rourke. Subs: N Lakes for O’Rourke (half-time), C Geoghegan for O’Kelly (36), A O’Brien for McGuirk (44), J Mulvaney for Gilsenan (50), S Walsh for Howlin (50), O’Rourke for Nic Coitir (56).

Crumlin: S Cooke; N Brennan, A Fitzgibbon, E Creighton; A Burke, G Smith, A Hodgins; A Ryan, J Rogers; P Chebah, E O’Connor, C O’Brien; C Barry, C Kiernan, N Mulvey. Subs: S McGovern for Fitzgibbon (3), C Cooke for Chebah (7).

Mentors

Naomh Olaf: Mary Gibney, Eoin Murphy, Noeleen Brien, Declan Naughton, Xavier Tynan, Maeve Kearns, Tara O’Brien.

Crumlin: Hugh Brennan, Brenda Kiernan.

REF: Jonny Jackson (Thomas Davis)

Wides

Naomh Olaf: 16 (8+8)

Crumlin: 5 (2+3)

Conditions: Immaculate pitch with slight breeze blowing towards M50.

Player of the Game: Ciara Murphy (Naomh Olaf)