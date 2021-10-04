Naomh Mearnóg put in the tough yards

Everyone likes visiting the seaside. The coastal home of Naomh Mearnóg. One of the nicest locations of all.

There’s a dedicated crew there that tend to the grounds. The place is always blooming. Even on the coldest day, clubs get the warmest of welcomes.

The Mearnóg footballers are also pleased with their Division 1 address. They have had some notable results this season. “The aim was to consolidate in Division 1, so we are happy with the way things have been going,” explains Ciarán Wrynne.

“The squad have been working hard. We are trying to push things on,” adds Ciarán who forms the management team with James Gahan, Cillian O’Driscoll and Mark Grant.

Division 1 football asks hard questions. But it’s the Championship that makes the chandeliers tingle with that special slice of anticipation.

Mearnóg are in Group 2 of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 2 Championship. “We had a good start. Getting the home win against St Peregrine’s.

“We then lost away to a very impressive Cuala, and we’ll finish the group with an way game against St Maur’s on Saturday. Championship is such a big part of the season. The real deal. Championship always brings that something extra.

“Senior 2 is a very high level. Cuala proved that against us . Yet, overall, we felt we competed well. We’ll focus on Maur’s now. We’ll give it a rattle and see how we go.”

Marlay kids light up community

Ballinteer St John’s were applauding the deeds of the Marlay Grange Under-11 hurlers who represented Dublin so well in the Community Games.

“They did us proud,” declares Eoin Walsh, who managed the team with Paul McDonnell, Breon White and Keith Bannan.

“It was a big honour for them to represent Dublin, and they played their hearts out. We couldn’t have asked for anymore.

“They were a credit to the county. The club and their families.”

Community Games has long been a jewel of the sporting calendar. A treasure trove of all that is best in sport. In recent years, the national finals have been held at Abbotstown and Limerick University.

Ballinteer are also chuffed with the displays of the Marlay Grange Under-12 ladies’ footballers in the Community games. Maybe the first steps to follow the blue-bricked road of Orlagh Nolan.

Noted win for Dublin hurlers 25 years ago against Limerick

Over a quarter-of-a-century ago, Dublin beat Limerick. In a Division 2 game in the Church and General National Hurling League. October, 1995. Limerick had been relegated the previous season. And in the 1994 All-Ireland Hurling final, they had been stunned by Offaly’s comeback.

Dublin won the Division 2 match in Croke Park by a point, 1-17 to 2-13. Cliona Foley wrote the report for the Irish Independent. It’s on the Kevins’ club site. John Twomey got Dublin’s goal. He had an outstanding game. One of the finest hurlers of his generation.

He scored the winning point. A free, 44 seconds into injury-time. Vinnie Murphy excelled at midfield. With Conor McCann. A teenage Ger Ennis impressed . Dublin’s full-back line played brilliantly – John Finnegan, Seán Power and Seán Duignan.

Jimmy Gray was the manager.

Dublin: E Burke; J Finnegan, S Power, S Duignan; J Dalton, L Walsh, A Kelly; C McCann, A O’Callaghan; G Ennis, V Murphy, S Cooke; J Small, J Twomey, K Flynn. Subs: E Kelly, S McDermott.

Smokin Joe true champ with Coláiste Dhúlaigh

Good to see Joe Vaughan still cheering on Coláiste Dhúlaigh. Joe is a legendary figure at the school. And around Coolock.

He did exraordinary work in the school. For 38 years. Coaching GAA, boxing, soccer and self-defence. Winning sackfuls of silver.

But it was his famous Skipathon that won the best medal of all. So many well-known figures took part in the Skipathon which raised funds for the Dom Savio Youth club.

For that alone, the man from Clare will always be known as the champion of champions.

scullyniall55@gmail.com