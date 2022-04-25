Naomh Mearnóg do just enough to pip Ballinteer St John’s to claim Dublin Féile Division 3 honours

St Peter's Finn Warnock is pursued by St Jude's Oisín Gough during the Dublin Féile Football Division 1 final at Parnell Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Naomh Mearnóg finished strongly to eventually get the better of a brave Ballinteer St John’s by 0-16 to 3-4 in their Féile Football Division 3 decider in Páirc Mearnóg on Sunday morning.

The foundation of their victory lay around the middle third, with Jack O’Hanlon and Dylan McGowan enjoying influential displays while Matthew Reen threatened continuously from centre-forward.

Reen was the top scorer with four points for a Mearnóg side that kept the umpires busy, thanks to the scoring contributions of O’Hanlon, Luke Rafter, Seán Gorey, Robert Burke, Jamie Flynn and Aaron Gahen, while Kian Cronin and Jake Gregan impressed in a defensive capacity for the winners.

In Division 6, St Paregrine’s registered a deserved 1-7 to 1-4 victory over a talented Kilmacud Crokes side, with Peter Dunne leading the way with an exceptional display from wing-back.

Their crucial goal was scored by Senan Stynes, with Sam Enright another player to make a strong impression in the Peregrine’s forward line.

At the opposite end of the field, scores proved difficult for Crokes to generate, thanks to the excellent defensive performances from Dunne, Daragh O’Connor and Conor Connolly.

Division 2 Final: St Sylvester’s 4-9 Castleknock 1-5.

Division 3 Final: Naomh Mearnóg 0-16 Ballinteer St John’s 3-4.

Division 4 Final: Erin’s Isle 1-4 Scoil Uí Chonaill 4-9.

Division 5 Final: St Maur’s 3-8 Ballyboden St Enda’s B 0-12.

Division 6 Final: St Peregrine’s 1-7 Kilmacud Crokes B 1-4.