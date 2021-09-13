Na Fianna face Barróg test in Dublin SHC ‘B’

After an impressive win over holders Naomh Fionnbarra last Saturday week, Na Fianna will look to take another noteworthy scalp when they host Naomh Barróg in Round 2 of the Dublin Senior ‘B’ hurling Championship at St Mobhi Road next Saturday (6.00).

While Barróg ply their league trade in AHL1, Na Fianna, who reached last year’s semi-finals are currently struggling to hurl their way out of Division 4.

However, their championship form has remained quite consistent and while they are very much underdogs next weekend, they can take heart from their battling performance ten days ago.

“While we were delighted to beat Naomh Fionnbarra in the first group match, we certainly wouldn’t be getting carried away,” said Na Fianna manager Donal Buggy.

“We had a shaky first quarter that night and they were also missing a few players, in particular Eamonn Dillon, but we eventually got to grips with the challenge and went on to win the game.

“We know that the bar will be raised again next weekend as Naomh Barróg are an excellent team and when they played our first team in the league recently, they only lost by six points.

“We are well familiar with the great work that they have done with promoting and developing hurling in the club over the past number of years and given that they play their league hurling three divisions above us, we’re well aware of the challenge that awaits us.

Settled panel

“We would much prefer to be operating at a higher level in the league but we tend to lose lads during the summer and it’s only when these fellas return that we can have anything close to a settled panel.

“It’s a big test for us next weekend against a very strong team but we are really looking forward to it and testing ourselves and see where a strong performance takes us,” added Buggy.