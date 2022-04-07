Midfielder Lily McEvoy lively force in Loreto’s success

Corn na Laoch
Loreto Dalkey 8-3
St Martin’s, Brittas 2-1
Loreto NS Dalkey dominated from the outset as they defeated a brave St Martin’s NS, Brittas to claim Corn na Laoch on Thursday morning.
The Brittas school defended admirably initially, with the likes of Ruth Quinn, Ciara Cleary, Saoirse O’Callaghan and Sophie Fetherston all working wonders in keeping matters as tight as possible at the back.
However, Loreto would not be denied, and they finally make their pressure count when opening the scoring through an Aoibheann Bridgeman goal in the fifth minute.
Dalkey built on those foundations through an Abi Brodrick goal soon after, and midway through the half, Loreto netted their third goal through their impressive midfielder Lily McEvoy.
It was one-way traffic at this stage, with Loreto’s Shauna O’Brien catching the eye while her teammate Lucy McCarthy made the most of the chances that came her way when pouncing for three goals in as many minutes.
St Martin’s were beginning to threaten themselves and they deservedly opened their own account through captain O’Callaghan, a cracking free that found the top corner of the net and the type of score that her uncle Dotsy used to deliver in both codes.
Scorers – Loreto NS, Dalkey: L McCarthy 3-0, L McEvoy 2-2, A Bridgeman, A Brodrick, L Donelon 1-0 each, D Keogh 0-1. St Martin’s NS, Brittas: S O’Callaghan 2-0, S Fetherston 0-1.
Player of the Game: Lily McEvoy (Loreto NS, Dalkey)