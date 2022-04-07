Midfielder Lily McEvoy lively force in Loreto’s success

Loreto NS Dalkey dominated from the outset as they defeated a brave St Martin’s NS, Brittas to claim Corn na Laoch on Thursday morning.

The Brittas school defended admirably initially, with the likes of Ruth Quinn, Ciara Cleary, Saoirse O’Callaghan and Sophie Fetherston all working wonders in keeping matters as tight as possible at the back.

However, Loreto would not be denied, and they finally make their pressure count when opening the scoring through an Aoibheann Bridgeman goal in the fifth minute.

Dalkey built on those foundations through an Abi Brodrick goal soon after, and midway through the half, Loreto netted their third goal through their impressive midfielder Lily McEvoy.

Expand Close Loreto NS, Dalkey: Mia Pike, Laura Emerson,Danielle Keogh, Niamh Hamilton, Ailbhe Quinn, Alison Butler, Caoimhe Westbrook, Lily McEvoy, Lara Dallaghan, Aoibheann Bridgeman, Beibheann O’Donnell, Shauna O’ Brien, Abi Brodrick, Lucy McCarthy, Francesca Lee, Grace Glynn, Julianne Donohoe, Lara Donelon, Katie Noone. / Facebook

Expand Close St Martin’s NS, Brittas: Ruby Bealin, Louise Quinn, Melisa Frisenbrudere, Ruth Quinn, Zoe Fetherston,Rhea Muldoon, Leah Fahy Keogh Saoirse O’Callaghan (c), Ciara Cleary, Sophie Fetherston, Sadhb Keenan, Summer Fetherston, Bailey Nolan, Amelia Molloy, Amelia Van Zyl, Zané Van Zyl, Kayla Harmon, Mia Kavanagh. / Facebook

It was one-way traffic at this stage, with Loreto’s Shauna O’Brien catching the eye while her teammate Lucy McCarthy made the most of the chances that came her way when pouncing for three goals in as many minutes.

St Martin’s were beginning to threaten themselves and they deservedly opened their own account through captain O’Callaghan, a cracking free that found the top corner of the net and the type of score that her uncle Dotsy used to deliver in both codes.

Scorers – Loreto NS, Dalkey: L McCarthy 3-0, L McEvoy 2-2, A Bridgeman, A Brodrick, L Donelon 1-0 each, D Keogh 0-1. St Martin’s NS, Brittas: S O’Callaghan 2-0, S Fetherston 0-1.

Player of the Game: Lily McEvoy (Loreto NS, Dalkey)