Mick’s wise ways light up Ranelagh

HISTORY on the banks of the Dodder. At the famous old ground that now has a modern look.

Mick Bohan arrived to give a talk. To Ranelagh Gaels. The first time he had spoken in a rugby stadium.

He knows the game well. He played it. Grew up in Clontarf. Where the oval ball will always enjoy a favourable bounce.

And now he was in the heartland of another rugby domain. The cathedral of schools’ rugby. In the arena where many a schoolboy heart was broken. And, across the way in Weso, where many a school girl’s heart was broken too!

Energia Park now has a carpet that fits all. The Irish women’s hockey team packed the place out. And it’s the venue where Ranelagh Gaels come to train.

“Bective and Leinster rugby have worked well with us,” explains Neil O’Keeffe, the Juvenile Chairman of Ranelagh Gaels.

“Mick’s talk went very well. Our members enjoyed it. He knows the game so well. He made it interesting. He has so many stories to tell.”

Mick was keen to hear how the Gaels were getting on. The reply pleased him no end.

The club was formed in 2003. They started their juvenile section in Herbert Park in 2012. With 50 children. Now, they have 900 players, aged from five to 14. And 1,500 members.

“We have seen a huge increase in young girls joining up. Rugby is a big game in our locality, so many boys tend to play rugby. That explains the large female membership that we have.

“We use differ ent venues for training and matches. Our biggest challenge now is getting a permanent home with a full-size pitch and clubhouse. We understand playing facilities are not easy to find in our area, but we are working on it, and we are hopeful for the future.

“Mick was saying that being a new club, and a relatively small-sized club, we have the perfect platform to mould and establish our own identity.”

As Mick wished the Gaels well, he said, just like the Skibbereen Eagle, he will be keeping an eye on their progress!

************************************************************

MICK Bohan went to the top of the room. And began to speak. The good folks of Ranelagh Gaels were all ears.

Mick is known as a Professor of Football. And his focus is never just on the ball. It’s the person.

“He was telling us about his years in the game. And all the teams and the players that he managed,” explains Neil O’Keeffe, the Ranelagh Gaels’ Juvenile Chairperson.

“He said that what pleased him so much was that, twenty years later, a player he might have coached in school or in a club, would come up to him and thank him. That means a lot.”

Mick understands the journey a player is on. Not everyone can play for the Dubs. Or celebrate in front of the Hill. But everybody is running their own race. Climbing their own mountain.

“It was great listening to all the stories. From his time with the Dublin development squads, the Dublin men’s and ladies, Clare and all the teams he has been with.”

With Mick it’s the person in the jersey. It’s what they give to the game that counts. If you are good to the game, the game is good to you.

“He brings such a perspective to it. He is such a positive person. He has high values and principles, and that is what he brings to the pitch and training field.”

*****************************************************

LIAM O’Hagan is the Godfather of Ranelagh. His famed shop for all seasons at the top of Sallymount Avenue was like Central Station.

The streets used to hum on Sunday afternoons when the Hoops were at home at Milltown. Liam used to jump the wall to see them play.

He has seen the goal posts move so much since. And Ranelagh is a different place today. But it’s still home. And he delights in the progress of the new kids in town. Especially the Gaels.

Liam is President of Ranelagh Gaels. He was a good footballer himself. Playing for the revered Synge Street. And for the Dubs. Synger were one of the top sides in Dublin.

Football was a simple game in those days. And Mick Bohan still believes in that bible. Mick takes a page from the Ron Greenwood song book – Simplicity is genius.

Mick’s visit to Ranelagh Gaels will shorten the winter. “He talked about tactics, but he did it in such a marvellous way,” explains the Gaels’ Neil O’Keeffe.

“He focuses on the ball. And the four limbs. In other words, learn to kick with both feet and use both hands.”

That attention to detail. The focus on the skills. The constant practice. To get the little things right. The unseen hours.

“Mick talked about equality. About fairness for all. How everybody deserves a chance.”

His priority is for everyone to enjoy sport. But also to keep striving. To keep improving. Trying their best to be the best.

Following the philosophy of Jim Gavin’s old pal, John Wooden: ‘Giving your best it seems to me is not so far from victory.’