Make or break: St Jude’s gearing up for huge senior showdown with neighbours Thomas Davis

Colm Murphy left the field through injury and was a big loss for St Jude’s during their defeat to Na Fianna. Photo: Sportsfile

The third and final round of the group stages of the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship takes place this weekend, with eight matches of huge significance taking place across Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Group 3 always looked likely to go right down to the wire given the depth and quality of the four protagonists and so it has proved, with Na Fianna leading the way after hard-earned wins over Thomas Davis and St Jude’s.

Those narrow losses leave the aforementioned southside duo needing a victory on Saturday when they meet at O’Toole Park (5.30) to ensure a quarter-final spot, with St Jude’s manager Kieran Durkan anticipating a typically tense and tight encounter.

“We always knew that whatever happened in the other two matches, that the match against Thomas Davis was always going to be key.

“We would know each other very well and you always know what kind of challenge you’re going to get from them.

“They are a very good and young team that we have a lot of respect for and given the games that we have had against them in recent times, it’s likely to be a proper battle.

“We played them in the quarter-finals last year and the game was very close until we pulled away near the end and when we played them in the league earlier this year, it ended in a draw.

“They still have the bulk of players that were involved when they got to the county final three years ago, so there’s no chance that we will underestimate the challenge they will present to us on Saturday,” he said.

Durkan has his own concerns to focus on ahead of the weekend, with injuries suffered by full-back Ciaran Fitzpatrick and midfielder Colm Murphy taking their toll in the 2-8 to 0-9 defeat against Na Fianna last Friday week.

In addition to that, some uncharacteristic errors at the back at critical times were clinically punished by James Doran.

At the opposite end of the field, a lack of thrust up front undermined the generous amount of possession they enjoyed.

Only three players scored from play that night, with Darragh Rooney and Pat Spillane kicking three points apiece to add to Liam Connerton’s solitary score. That meagre return will need to improve if St Jude’s are to maintain their remarkable consistency over the last decade of reaching the knock-out stages.

“The loss to Na Fianna was a difficult one and it took a few days for us to get over it,” conceded Durkan.

“I thought we started the game quite brightly, but losing both Ciaran and Colm to injury definitely had an effect, especially given how important their positions are.

“We were still in good shape at half-time, but we gave away two terribly sloppy goals in the second half and we will need to eradicate those types of mistakes from the last day if we’re to progress in the championship.

“We would also be looking at improving our scoring conversion, getting more scores on the scoreboard and showing a bit more creativity in attack as that was an area that disappointed us the last day.

“Having said all that, we realise that Na Fianna are an excellent team, definitely in the top three or four teams in the county, and we were with them all the way – so there were certainly positives to take from that game.

“We would feel that we have a huge amount of room for improvement, and hopefully, we will see some of that improvement on Saturday.

“It really is now or never for us as a team now.

“There are many lads on the panel who have been involved for plenty of years now and the simple fact is that they’re not getting any younger.

“We have suffered a number of near misses in finals and semi-finals over the last few years and there’s no escaping the fact that next Saturday’s match is massive for us.

“Thomas Davis are a very strong opponent and we know how tough the game will be, but it’s a challenge that we’re all really looking forward to.

“We have a slight edge on them in terms of experience and, hopefully, those experiences over the last few years will stand to us on the day.”



