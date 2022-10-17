Magic Mullins on fire as St Vincent’s claim SFC2 title

St Vincent’s produced a storming second-half comeback to deservedly account for St Sylvester’s by 1-8 to 0-8 in their slow-burning Go Ahead Dublin Senior 2 Football Championship final at Parnell Park on Sunday.

The Marino outfit struggled to impose themselves for the opening forty minutes, ceding possession all too frequently and while their opponents were hardly at their free-flowing best, Sylvester’s did more than enough to lead by four points in the early stages of the second-half.

However, the tide turned irrevocably in St Vincent’s favour as Nathan Mullins began to stamp his class on proceedings with his three excellent points from play going a long way to deciding the outcome.

The quality left a lot to be desired from the opening whistle as both teams focused on limiting damage at their own end rather than anything more productive with Sean Guiden finally opening the scoring through an 8th minute free.

Guiden added a glorious point from play soon after and Syls pushed three points clear by the end of the first quarter thanks to a smart Dylan Connolly effort.

St Vincent’s were in need of a boost at this stage and it duly arrived in the 17th minute as Seán Lowry accepted a pass from William Costello before firing clinically to the net beyond Michael Shiel.

Connolly edged Vinnies in front when converting a close-range free a minute later but they finished the half on the back foot with Guiden levelling matters in the 21st minute before the Malahide side regained a deserved lead on the balance of play through a raiding point from wing-back Páidí White.

Guiden’s third free of the afternoon moved Syls 0-6 to 1-1 ahead at the break and they looked to be making a decisive move for home when kicking the first two points of the second-half through Stephen Cunningham and substitute Ross Keogh.

However, Mullins kicked two cracking points by the end of the third quarter and with Tomás Quinn adding a trio of scores in the final quarter, St Vincent’s held on with a fair degree of comfort by the final whistle.

Scorers – St Vincent’s: S Lowry 1-0, T Quinn (2f), N Mullins 0-3 each, W Costello 0-2 (1f). St Sylvester’s: S Guiden 0-4 (3f), P White, D Connolly, S Cunningham, R Keogh 0-1 each.

St Vincent’s: M Savage; C O’Brien, C Wilson, M Concarr; M l’Estrange, B Egan, S O’Leary; G Burke, N Mullins; S O’Malley, A Martin, J McCusker; W Costello, S Lowry, T Quinn. Subs: J Curley for l’Estrange (8), S Lambe for Egan (39), J Kelly for Martin (39), A Giblin for McCusker (44), C O’Brien for Costello (59).

St Sylvester’s: M Shiel; S O’Donnell, J Bannon, A Cunningham; P White, G Hazley, D O’Leary; S Cunningham, J Cotter; K Archbold, A Wright, R Palmer; S Guiden, D Brennan, D Connolly. Subs: A Lynch for O’Donnell (half-time), R Keogh for Archbold (half-time), M Hazley for Connolly (46), E Farquharson for A Cunningham (50), L Troy for Guiden (60).