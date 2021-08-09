Lyons: We fell short on the day

Sean Emmanuel of Meath celebrates after the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Meath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin manager Ger Lyons has paid tribute to his team’s attitude in the wake of his team’s disappointing Leinster Minor Football Championship final defeat to Meath last Monday week.

The 3-8 to 1-3 scoreline reflected Dublin’s difficulties on the day with Lyons particularly disappointed that his team failed to display their true qualities over the sixty minutes.

“Everyone was disappointed after the final whistle last Monday week. The root of our disappointment was more so in the fact that we felt we didn’t perform to the level of our ability or meet the standards of performance that we know we are capable of.

“Meath got the start that we dreamed of and we found ourselves ten points down, and with the conditions it was very difficult to try and get that back.

“We had not found ourselves in a situation like this as a group before and as we tried to chase the game we made some rushed decisions and tried to force things that we wouldn’t normally do.

“We fell short on the day without ever reaching our full potential. These things happen at every level in sport and I have no doubt that the lads will use this learning and experience to push them on to greater things for club, school, college and county in the years to come.

“It’s courage that counts and it was that courage that the lads showed that pleased us most.

“There can only be one winner but the lads really left everything out on the pitch, despite setback after setback.

“As a coach, all you can ever ask is that players give of their best regardless of the circumstances and while our performance wasn’t what we had hoped for on the day, the players really did show great resilience and strength of character until the end.

“They have been a credit to their families and clubs in how they have conducted themselves throughout this year on and off the field,” he said.