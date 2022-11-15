Lucan Sarsfields produce dominant display against Kilmacud Crokes to seal U-19 ‘A’ Hurling Championship

Lucan Sarsfields delivered a dominant team performance to claim the Dublin Under-19 ‘A’ Hurling Championship title, defeating Kilmacud Crokes by 3-20 to 1-13 at the 12th Lock on Saturday afternoon.

The foundation for victory was provided by three goals inside the opening quarter. And while Crokes enjoyed some sporadic periods of pressure, particularly in the third quarter, they never looked likely to recover from those early setbacks.

The hosts served early notice of their intent through a brace of frees from Seán Harkness and they pushed further ahead through a point from influential midfielder Jack Behan.

Behan’s energy and aggression epitomised the Lucan efforts all over the pitch and they were rewarded further for their initial supremacy as Joey Dunne pounced for two goals in as many minutes, both created by the lively Harkness.

Matters improved further for the hosts in the 15th minute as Matt Coogan seized on a lengthy delivery from goalkeeper Cian Canavan to fire home for Sarsfields’ third goal. And with Brendan Kavanagh and Cathal Doody tagging on points as the half evolved, Lucan were well placed at the break, leading by 3-8 to 0-8.

The second half resumed in a similar vein as Lucan stretched their lead to eleven points, but Kilmacud began to play their way back into contention as they struck four unanswered points to keep the contest simmering nicely at the three-quarter mark.

The impressive efforts of Breandán O'Connell, Rory O Mahony, Luke Ward and Harry O'Sullivan were beginning to reap dividends, but despite enjoying a greater degree of possession, Kilmacud struggled to pierce an obdurate Lucan full-back line, one in which both Michael Cunningham and Shane Coffey excelled.

The hosts click back into gear in the final quarter, with wing-forward Hugh Cuffe landing some precious insurance points as Sarsfields struck six scores on the bounce to effectively settle the issue.

O’Carroll’s late goal for Crokes was just reward for his team’s perseverance, but there was no denying Lucan at this stage, with Harkness gleefully accepting the trophy in front of a large and enthusiastic Sarsfields following.

Scorers – Lucan Sarsfields: J Dunne 2-1, S Harkness 0-8 (6f), H Cuffe 0-4, M Coogan 1-0, L Garrigan, J Behan 0-2 each, C Doody, B Kavanagh, C Hylands 0-1 apiece. Kilmacud Crokes: S Purcell 0-5 (3f), D Crowley 0-3 (3f), B O’Connell 1-0, R O’Mahony, H O’Sullivan 0-2 each, L Ward 0-1.

Lucan Sarsfields: Cian Canavan; Jack Doyle, Michael Cunningham, Shane Coffey; James Finn, Finn Bruton, Alex Hickey; Liam Garrigan, Jack Behan; Cathal Doody, Matt Coogan, Hugh Cuffe; Sean Harkness, Joey Dunne, Brendan Kavanagh. Subs used: Conor Hylands, Michael Young, Joey McSweeney, Conor Sheary.

Kilmacud Crokes: Fionn Boyd; Adam Ferron, Darragh Geraghty, Breandán O Connell; Chris McCann, Luke O' Loughlin, Oisin Kirwan; Rory O Mahony, Eoin Keyes; Cian Ryan, Conor Hughes, Sean Purcell; Thomas Doran, Harry O' Sullivan, Luke Ward. Subs Used: Luke O'Gorman, Darren Crowley, Danny Kileen, Andrew Dillon.

Mentors – Lucan Sarsfields: Tommy Flannery, Kieran Murphy, Anthony Doody, Lenny McSweeney, Liam Strong. Kilmacud Crokes: Kevin Coakley, Pat Halpin, Naomhán Ó Ríordáin, Mick Crowe, Dave Kirwan.

Referee: Seán McCarthy (St Vincent’s).