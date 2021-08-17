Liam Murphy on the double for Cuala against Crokes

Cuala's Liam Murphy, in action for the Dublin U20s, scored two goals against Kilmacud Crokes. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The final round of matches in the top two divisions of the Dublin Adult Hurling League took place over the weekend with Cuala finishing their campaign on a positive note with a 3-21 to 1-19 victory over Kilmacud Crokes in Shankill in their AHL1 South clash on Sunday morning.

However, while the victory took them to joint top spot in the table alongside Ballyboden St Enda’s, it is the latter that advances to the league final against Na Fianna by virtue of the head-to-head rule.

It was Cuala that impressed initially with Andy Power in fine form at centre-back while Oisín Gough, Cillian Sheanon and John Sheanon were influential in helping the hosts to a deserved 1-12 to 0-8 interval lead.

The visitors improved after the break, buoyed the introduction of Oisín O’Rorke and Fergal Whitely, but after reducing their deficit significantly, they suffered a blow through the dismissal of centre-back Bill O’Carroll.

Liam Murphy impressed throughout for the winners, bagging a brace of goals with Niall Carty also finding the net for the county champions.

Their tally was augmented through the free-taking of David Treacy while Darragh O’Connell also made a strong contribution towards his team’s success.

For Kilmacud, there were many positives to take from the game despite the defeat with talented attacker Dara Purcell making his adult debut that included a point from play.

James Dillon (1-3), O’Rorke (0-5) and Ronan Hayes (0-4) were their main marksmen with Hayes excelling at wing-back following O’Carroll’s dismissal.

Lorcan McMullen chipped in with three points for a Crokes team that enjoyed strong periods thanks to the display of both Jamie Clinton and Dillon Mulligan.

AHL1 North: St Vincent’s 2-19 St Brigid’s 3-16; Naomh Barróg 1-16 Na Fianna 1-22; Craobh Chiaráin 1-14 Whitehall Colmcille 1-11.

AHL1 South: Cuala 3-21 Kilmacud Crokes 1-19; Faughs 1-21 Ballinteer St John’s 1-15; Lucan Sarsfields 3-23 Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-14.

AHL2 North: Naomh Fionnbarra 1-16 St Sylvester’s 1-13; Scoil Uí Chonaill 1-16 O’Toole’s 2-17; Raheny 2-20 Erin’s Isle 3-14.

AHL2 South: Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-19 Crumlin 0-16; St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 2-26 Thomas Davis 0-10; Kilmacud Crokes 0-13 St Jude’s 5-18.