Legends of the Club: Raheny All-Star at home in the village

Dublin footballer Brian Howard is pictured at Parnell Park at the unveiling of the new Dublin GAA 2022 alternate kit.

The ball has stopped rolling. For this year. For Raheny. And the Dubs.

It’s time for Brian Howard to enjoy a Cadbury’s Time-Out. To have a stroll around Raheny. To admire the work of the local Tidy Towns’ crew.

To wander down to St Anne’s Park. And saunter up to The Red Stables. For a coffee and a muffin.

And not have to worry about the next match. The next training session. The next ball.

Raheny’s road ended last week. They were a step away from the quarter-final of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship.

A win against Whitehall and a draw against Ballyboden going into the deciding match against Na Fianna. The Glasnevin side won.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get out of the Group,” reflected Brian. “It came down to the wire on the last day against Na Fianna. But we had a good run.”

He was back in Parnell Park last week. With his coat on. For the AIG unveiling of the new O’Neill’s alternate kit.

He’s put the boots under the stairs. Until he again hears Dessie’s Dublin call.

He’ll put the head down for his work as a financial advisor, and he’ll make the most of his time he’ll have away from his footballing commitments.

“It’s a down time of the year for many players,” he says. “And it gives us the chance to spend time with family, friends and partners.

“It’s nice to give time back to the people who sacrifice so much for you. And instead of running off to a game or training, you can focus more on family and friends.”

The village is a special place for Brian. He went to school there – Scoil Assaim.

He has fond memories of representing the school in Croke Park in the Primary School Mini-Sevens. At half-time in the 2010 All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final where Cork beat Dublin by a point.

Raheny’s David Henry was playing for the Dubs. “When I was growing up I was lucky enough to see Ciarán Whelan and David playing for Dublin,” notes Brian.

Stretching back to the 1970s, their Dubs included the likes of Alan Larkin, David Hickey, Michael Hickey and Paddy Gogarty. Heffo’s Heroes.

Raheny had one of their best sides in 1970. They won the Dublin Division 1 Senior Football League and they reached the Dublin Senior Football Championship final, losing a close one to St Vincent’s. By three points.

Brian has heard all the stories. And he feels the club is making many new memories that will last through the years.

“It’s great for us to following in the footsteps of these Dublin legends. And from my point of view, I’m extremely grateful to Brian Fenton for all the help he gave to me when I came onto the Dublin squad.

“He was well-established at that stage. And, thankfully, I was able to follow his example and represent Dublin in the correct manner.

“Having such respected figures in the club leaves a great legacy. That what inspires the younger players coming through.

“We have some very talented young players in the club now. Both in the men’s and women’s sections. They are making terrific progress in all the codes as they come up through the ranks.

“It’s an exciting time for Raheny. It’s good to have three lads on the Dublin senior panel – myself, Brian Fenton and Seán McMahon.

“The club is going in the right direction, and, hopefully, we can keep pushing on. And get up there to compete against the big guns of Dublin football.”

Howard and Brian Fenton have been named in the All-Stars team. At Raheny, they have their own All-Stars, the club initiative to make GAA more inclusive and accessible to everyone. When it came to giving a hand with the coaching, the two Brians, and McMahon, in their Dublin tracksuits, were first through the gate.

Raheny are at home in the majestic St Anne’s Park, a short walk from their clubhouse, which is at the centre of the community.

The clubhouse offers first-class facilities to anyone who wants to wear the jersey. And as Jim Gavin would say, it’s all about passing on the jersey to somebody else. You never own the jersey. You are its caretaker. And your job is to leave it in a better place. Ready, hanging on the peg. Washed and ironed. For the next wearer.

Just like Paul Flynn. “I learned so much from Paul when I first came onto the Dublin team,” relates Brian. “I owe him a lot.

“He gave me great guidance. The know-how of what to expect in a big match. On the big days like an All-Ireland final.

“When players like Paul step away, you become that person. And you become the player that the younger players look up to.

“I’m only 24, so hopefully I’ll have a few years left to be able to pass on the experience and the knowledge that I learned from the likes of Paul.

“There’s good young players coming onto the squad. They fit in straight away.”

As a child, Brian’s hero was Stephen Cluxton. Then he found himself in the same dressing-room.

“I was so privileged to have played with Stephen in the last few years. Our goalkeepers have learned from the best of the best. It’s also been great to know him as a person. He is an absolutely amazing person.”

In the Raheny and Dublin jerseys, Brian has made some catches that Mr Cluxton himself would have been proud of. Moments that would stand tall in the rose garden of St Anne’s Park.