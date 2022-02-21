Legends of the Club: Andy Gibbons and Austin Hynes the gems of Geraldines P Moran

Geraldines P Moran stalwarts Austin Hynes (left) and Andy Gibbons, who have contributed much to the club they love

Austin Hynes is at home in Foxrock. Andy Gibbons arrives, and so do the tea and cakes.

There’s a book on the table – the recently published Foxrock Geraldines/Patrick Moran GAA Club – A Living History.

It was written by Paul O’Connor. Austin and Andy did the research. Into the National Library, night after night, going through old newspapers and writing every detail down by hand.

“We’d go in on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights, plus Saturday mornings. So between that, training on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the match on Sundays, we’d hardly be at home at all,” grinned Austin.

The first print run sold out. There’s another on the way. So much to read about a club that began in 1886.

Austin lives near St Brigid’s National School. Cuala’s double All-Ireland winning hurler, John Sheanon, teaches there. So did Jerry Kiernan, whose wise and gentle ways will live with his pupils forever.

WAR

Austin went to the school himself. His parents were from Mayo. They were working in Coventry. It was during the war. They came back one day and the house had been bombed to the ground. They had nothing left.

They saw an ad in the paper: ‘Man and Woman wanted for Foxrock Farm. Accommodation provided.’ They returned to Ireland.

Austin recalls the days when he was playing U-10 football for the Geraldine’s. “Our pitch was in Sallynoggin at the time. We’d walk there and back.”

The club has been in his heart ever since. And in the heart of Andy too.

“The club means everything to us,” remarks Andy. “And it’s wonderful to see where it is today.

“There’s great people giving their time. It’s fabulous to go down to the ground on training nights and match days and meet everybody. There’s a lovely atmosphere there, and the club are very kind to myself and Austy. It’s marvellous to see all the progress that is being made.”

The Gers are back in intermediate football for the first time in many decades, camogie has returned for the first time since the mid-1950s, and there are adult teams in ladies’ football and hurling.

When the club got their new Ball Stop Net behind the goal at the Dunne’s Stores end in Cornelscourt, Austy and Andy combined for the Ceremonial First Puck. Austy giving the simple pass and Andy sending the sliotar over the black spot with all the elegance of TJ Reid.

“Tell the story about the football match in Portmarnock,” chuckles Andy.

The Gers had only 14 players. Austin was a selector. “I was well past playing at that stage.” He volunteered to stand in goal. “To make up the numbers.”

A powerful shot came in. “Great save, Austy,” came the shout. “It wasn’t really a great save at all. The ball just hit me,” he quips.

“Andy was doing umpire and I said to him I think I’m after damaging my hand. He gave me a handkerchief to wrap around it and said I’ll be grand.

“Near the end of the match, I dived to make another save. And hurt the same hand again. A chap from Naomh Mearnóg, who knew about first aid, bandaged it up.

“But I couldn’t drive home. I couldn’t manage the gears, so one of our lads had to sit in the seat beside me and work the gears.

“It was 10.pm when I got home. It was too late to go to the hospital. They didn’t do X-rays at night. When I got up the next morning, it was like a balloon.

“I worked as a carpenter, so that wasn’t too clever. I worked in Maintenance at The Magic Carpet Pub at the time. I opened up and went to Loughlinstown Hospital.

“The woman there said I had broken it in two places. She asked me what I was doing. When I told her I was playing football, she gave me a look! I was around 55 at the time!

“I was joking that I broke my arm twice, once in each half! A couple of days after, we had a home match. The lads were putting up the nets when one of them asked: ‘How’s Austy?’ He was told I was in a bad way. But the next minute I arrived in with a 20-foot ladder over one shoulder and a lump hammer over the other!”

Andy listens on. A smile lighting up his face. He’s wearing the club tracksuit – black and amber. He has felt at home since the first day he joined the club. He’s from Kilkenny. He drove for Readymix.

He went to Dungarvan NS. There’s one day there he’ll never forget. “The Diamond Hayden was a past pupil of the school. He was the full-back on the Kilkenny team that won the 1947 All-Ireland Hurling final. Our teacher had us all take the Diamond’s All-Ireland medal in our hand and promise that, someday, we’d play for Kilkenny!”

Andy was so happy to see adult hurling return to the Geraldine Moran’s for the first time in 45 years. The duo commend the efforts of all those who kept the club’s flame lit through all the years.

“The club is in a great place now. The juvenile end of it is thriving. The club has never been in a better position. It’s so lovely on a Saturday morning to see all the young players walking through the village in the club colours, and hearing the click of the studs on the concrete.”