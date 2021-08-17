Legend of the club: Éadaoin Mulcahy encourages all to embrace sport 

Éadaoin Mulcahy is on her lunch break. Down by the Financial Centre.

It’s busy. The city is beginning to hum again.

She enjoyed the Olympics. And Kellie Harrington’s gold.

Her mind goes back to London. 2012. And Katie Taylor. She saw Katie win the gold.

“I took a chance on Katie getting to the final. Booking tickets three months before the Games, but thankfully it worked out.

“The Boxing Arena was full of Irish. Obviously, a lot of other Irish had taken the punt as well. It was an amazing experience seeing her win the gold.

“We also saw the 50k Walk, where Rob Heffernan finished fourth, but was subsequently upgraded to a bronze medal.

“It was lovely to be in London for the Games, and I’d love to go to another Olympics.”

In her early years, Éadaoin played pitch and putt at St Anne’s Park. She played basketball in school. And she marvelled at the craft of DJ Carey.

Her Dad, Christy, played for St Vincent’s back in the 50’s. And for the Dublin minor hurlers. Eventually, his daughter would follow him in the number 6 jersey.

On the very first day that camogie began in Raheny, she signed up. And it has been the greatest journey of her life.

She played all up through the grades. Met some inspirational figures. Including the one and only Jimmy Keogh.

“Jimmy brought us all the way up to Senior A. He has given so much to the club.

“He was brilliant at bringing the younger players through and getting them ready for the adult ranks. He’d make sure that the seniors would help them.

“Jimmy is so revered in the club. He made sure that everybody knew everybody. And his encouragement meant so much to the children and young players making their way in the game.”

2011 came one of the biggest days of all. Raheny reached the Dublin Senior A Championship final. For the first time.

“It was a massive achievement for the club. There was such excitement leading into that game.

“It was played in Parnell Park. It was a good match. We were ahead at half-time, but Ballyboden St Enda’s won in the end.

“Still, it was such a great occasion for us. And so many girls that grew up together were on that team.”

Éadaoin played for the Dubs. “It was a different time. I think back to playing Under-14 for Dublin and we had to buy our own socks and everything. It’s so different to what you see today with the support and the structures that are in place.”

She’s still playing. On Raheny’s second team. “I enjoy it so much. We can help the young players progress. Give them little bits of advice that will assist their development as camogie players.”

The very theme of Jimmy Keogh’s Bible.

Pitch Number 10 is a little slice of Heaven. Tucked away in a picturesque corner of St Anne’s Park. Under the trees. With the birds playing their favourite records.

“It’s a wonderful venue. We have always played there. We have so many people willing to give their time. It’s so good to see people volunteering their time to help others.”

Raheny also have hurling royalty in Ciarán Barr, the accomplished Antrim hurler, who also hurled for St Vincent’s and Dublin.

He was a central figure as Antrim had one of their most memorable afternoons of all as they reached the 1989 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final. Losing to Tipp. And a genius by the name of Nicky English.

“It’s super to have somebody of Ciarán’s calibre. He has been involved with the younger players. Bringing them through to the senior sides. He has such a knowledge, and it’s fabulous to see him passing on that knowledge.

“We are beginning to grow again. We have first-class facilities with the clubhouse, and the future’s looking good.”

Éadaoin is hoping to see Dublin edge towards the summit. “I think there’s good signs there at juvenile level.

“I feel Dublin camogie is going in the right direction. The young players are coming through and it would be marvellous to see the Dublin senior team make an impact.

“The Ladies’ footballers have been very successful. And that makes a huge impact on the kids.

“So success is important. But the biggest thing of all, of course, is enjoyment. If you don’t enjoy something, you won’t stick with it.”

Éadaoin remembers her days in college at Trinity. “There were no mobile phones or social media then,” she smiles.

“A notice to join the camogie team was put up in the arched hallway, and you just signed up. We had such fun. And that’s what sport is all about. It’s all about the friends that you make.”

She played on a Combined Colleges team with one of her heroes, Cork’s Fiona O’Driscoll. In Dublin, she played against another icon of the sport, Louise O’Hara.

“The players I most admired were the players I played with and against,” she muses. “In those days, there wasn’t much camogie shown on TV. Thankfully now there’s so more coverage. “

As Éadaoin says, not everyone can win gold at the Olympics. But she also says that there’s no better place than sport for creating golden memories.



