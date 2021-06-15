Larriers on song in AFL3 opener to please O’Toole’s boss Mark Byrne

O’Toole’s made a winning start to their Dublin Adult Football League Division 3 (North) campaign as they edged St Brigid’s by 0-16 to 1-11 at Blunden Drive on Saturday evening.

With Andrew Morris starring in at centrefield, kicking six points over the hour, and further scoring contributions by Karl Fox and Jordan Dunne, the hosts built a sufficient buffer to withstand some late pressure by the Blanchardstown outfit.

"It was a typical first game of the season with both teams quite edgy,” said O’Toole’s manager Mark Byrne.

"It was a really good, competitive game and it should bring both teams on a fair bit.

"It is just brilliant to be back playing as we have been long enough waiting and it was great for some club members to come down and support the team.

"The lads are training very hard at the moment and while we are looking to win as many matches as we possibly can in the shortened league, it’s really about the development of the panel and trying to improve the depth available to us.

"We had three 19-year-olds that played on Saturday and they all equipped themselves really well with Fionn Rock at corner-back, Aaron O’Neill and Conor Cullen increasing our options.

"We have a lot of dual players of course but it’s working well so far and competitive games like last Saturday can only help,” added Byrne.

AFL3 (South): St Mary’s Saggart 2-14 St Peregrine’s 2-4; St Finian’s Newcastle 1-13 St Patrick’s Palmerstown 2-8; Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-17 Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels 1-6.

AFL3 (North): O’Toole’s 0-16 St Brigid’s 1-11; Erin’s Isle 0-15 Naomh Fionnbarra 2-9; Parnell’s 2-11 St Margaret’s 1-11; St Patrick’s Donabate 2-9 Trinity Gaels 1-6.

AFL4 (North): Clontarf 0-19 Raheny 1-11; St Sylvester’s 3-9 Clann Mhuire 1-9; Man O’War 2-12 St Vincent’s 4-12; Skerries Harps 0-13 Ballymun Kickhams 2-13.

AFL4 (South): Ballinteer St John’s 0-12 St Mark’s 0-11; Cuala 4-14 Castleknock 3-6; Kilmacud Crokes 1-14 Templeogue Synge Street 0-18; Garda 1-18 Lucan Sarsfields 0-8.