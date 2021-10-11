Larriers earn spot in IFC last eight

O’Toole’s progressed to the quarter-finals of the Go Ahead Dublin Intermediate Club Football Championship following their 3-12 to 1-11 victory over St Finian’s Newcastle at Blunden Drive last Saturday evening.

The foundation for their victory lay at the back with Greg Fitzsimons and Karl Fox leading the way, while Sean Eustace and Mick Cunningham provided a wealth of ball around the middle third.

Jordan Dunne (1-3) and Andrew Morris (1-4) were the chief beneficiaries of this possession with Sean O’Keeffe, Luke Fennelly and Dave Mooney also on song for the Larriers.

At The Bogies, Paul Tolan kicked 0-9 in helping Naomh Barróg to beat Naomh Fionnbarra by 2-14 to 2-7 with both Richie Timmins and Ryan Alexander chipping in with 1-1 for the visitors.

IFC Club Group 1: O’Toole’s 3-12 St Finian’s Newcastle 1-11.

IFC Club Group 2: St Margaret’s 1-10 Scoil Uí Chonaill 0-13.

IFC Club Group 3: Round Towers Clondalkin 4-11 Garda 0-11; St Patrick’s Palmerstown 2-16 St Brendan’s 4-12.

IFC Club Group 4: Clanna Gael Fontenoy 4-30 Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels 0-2; Naomh Fionnbarra 2-7 Naomh Barróg 2-14.

Boden pip Sars

In IFC County, Ballyboden St Enda’s finished on the front foot to eventually see off a determined Lucan Sarsfields in their group 3 clash at Sancta Maria.

The hosts enjoyed a two point lead entering the final quarter, thanks largely to the defensive excellence of Conor Hanrahan and the influence exerted at midfield by Harry Colclough and Rob Cullen.

Their prominence helped yield scores for Collie Dunne, Barra McGarry and Evan flanagan with Lucan falling short despite the best efforts of Fionn Maher, Conor Callaghan and corner-forward Jack Lawlor.

IFC County Group 1: St Vincent’s 0-10 St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 3-8; Skerries Harps 2-14 Erin’s Isle 2-6.

IFC County Group 3: Ballymun Kickhams 0-11 St Jude’s 3-14; Ballyboden St Enda’s 3-17 Lucan Sarsfields 1-13.

IFC County Group 4: St Brigid’s 1-5 Thomas Davis 2-12.