Laois win not enough to secure NHL semi-final for Mattie’s men

Dublin finished the round-robin stage of their National Hurling League Division 1B campaign on a winning note as they secured a comprehensive 2-31 to 1-24 victory over Laois in O’Moore Park.

However, it proved a day of mixed emotions for Mattie Kenny’s charges given Kilkenny’s victory over previously unbeaten Waterford at Nowlan Park ensured the Dubs would not be advancing to the semi-final stages, finishing third in the group.

Despite that disappointment, there was plenty to encourage Dublin supporters over the course of the spring with former Under-21 manager Seán Lane in relatively positive mood as Dublin begin their preparations for the championship.

“Dublin have had some good results in the league and it was good to finish the campaign with a win.

“They put up a decent score but I suppose they conceded quite a bit too and it seemed the type of game where scores were very easy to come by.

“For example, Alex Considine took his goal very well near the end but you wouldn’t expect him to get that much space against the top teams in the championship.

“I think the league has been good to Dublin but it would have been great if they had another high-intensity match to look forward to ahead of the championship.

“It would have been good for them to measure themselves again, especially after how they performed against Kilkenny when they couldn’t match them in terms of pace or intensity.

“Still, they can focus now on the positives of the league and get themselves right for their provincial campaign,” said Lane.

As for those positives, Lane feels that a number of players have performed sufficiently well to ensure they’ll play a key role once the championship begins.

“While there are still decisions to be made, there are players that really stood up during the league and didn’t do themselves any harm ahead of the summer.

“Fergal Whitely has been sharp all year and scored six points from play on Sunday while at the opposite end of the field, Andrew Dunphy has been very solid at corner-back and I would imagine he has definitely cemented his place in the team.

“Both Conor Burke and Riain McBride seemed to have found their positions at midfield and centre-forward and I think Eamonn Dillon has pushed himself up the pecking order.

“The goalkeeper issue isn’t resolved yet though and whoever Mattie picks from Seán Brennan and Alan Nolan should be installed for all four championship matches.”