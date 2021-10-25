Ladies’ Football: Mentors Matt O’Dell and Damien Peelo lead Templeogue Synge Street girls to glory on double

Templeogue Synge Street had a weekend to remember, especially for two of the club’s mentors, Matt O’Dell and Damien Peelo, as two of their teams delivered silverware for the club.

First off on Saturday, the Synger Under-15s won Féile Division 2 in a classic clash against Cuala.

Templeogue were down eight points after 10 minutes in the decider with the team badly missing injured defender Shonagh O’Toole Peelo, but their resilience shone through as they dug out a 8-6 to 6-3, with Ailbhe Dunlevy one of the standout players in the half-back line in the final at Meadowvale, along with half-forward Brosna O’Dell, who contributed four points.

It was a to-and-fro battle and the nine-point winning margin does not tell the whole story of match.

On Sunday, Matt and Damien led the club’s U-16 ‘B’ team in the Division 6 Shield final away to Fingal Ravens in Rolestown. This was an even tougher contest to call as neither side could gain control and it required extra time to sort out a victor.

It was a match were every block, catch and tackle proved vital. Full-forward Freya Fitzpatrick O’Doherty finished with a personal tally of 2-1, including a coolly taken penalty.

She expertly put the spot-kick away, low to the right corner of the net, leaving the keeper rooted to the spot. Sisters Cáitlín (two) and Róisín Evoy (one) contributed with three points, their long-range kicking proving important.

Fingal Ravens had two penalties of their own but failed to convert both, one saved brilliantly by keeper Marianne McHugh, the other hitting the post. Those two moments proved pivotal.

However, the two teams couldn’t be separated at half-time and full-time. Ravens got the first score in extra time, a well-taken point, but Synger responded with a Ruby Whittaker goal.

Fingal managed to claw back that lead to the bare minimum, but Synger got another point and that’s how the match finished, 5-4 to 1-14, as the light faded.

Both sets of girls had battled so hard, with Mary-Anne Harte a monumental force at half-back for Synger. Her driving runs proved crucial as the players on both sides tired.

She managed to find that extra reserve of energy, as she inspired team-mates like Áine O’Malley to keep the engine running at full throttle to the final whistle after 80 minutes of enthralling football.

Matt and Damien could rightly be proud of their players and also of their effort over the years to forge two such teams.

“Well done to this amazing bunch of girls. They have created fantastic memories for us over the past eight years or so. They finished their season and their U-16 time on a high and its minors for them next. For them to keep turning up and playing is the best reward for us as their coaches,” said a jubilant Damien afterwards, who enjoyed Féile success in Division 5 with the girls back in 2019, along with Matt.

Big night under Parnell lights for Fox Cab

Friday night at The Neller. Under the lights. The Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Championship final. Foxrock Cabinteely against Na Fianna (7.30).

“Yes, it will be a big night,” remarks Fox Cab boss, Alan McNally.

Na Fianna defeated last season’s Intermediate champions, Cuala, in the semi-final on the Mobhi Road.

Alan is predicting a good one. “Na Fianna are a first-class team. They have been emerging over the last two years. It’s no surprise to me that they are in the final.

“Over the last while, Foxrock and Na Fianna have had terrific games at minor, so I could see the quality of players they had coming through.

“Na Fianna beat us in the Group stage, so we’ll have to up our game. Championships are hard won. We know that at this stage,” added Alan.

Boden tested the champs on Sunday. “We didn’t expect anything less. It was a good match. We were just happy to come out on the right side.

“Boden fought for every ball. We got a bit of a run on them in the last quarter. There’s very little between the teams in Dublin.”

Meanwhile, Sunday will see Fingallians host the Dublin Intermediate final between Castleknock and St Sylvester’s (3.45) and the Dublin Junior Championship final between St Jude’s and Clontarf B (2.0).

Champs made to graft in a stern last-four test

Nothing in it for most of the way… then Foxrock pulled away – like the 46A.

Sunday afternoon at Páirc Uí Mhurchú. The semi-final of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Championship. Boden hosting the six-in-a-row Dublin and Leinster champions.

A cracking match. But the result saw Foxrock Cabinteely win by ten points, 3-11 to 1-7. “I didn’t think that score line was a fair refection on the game,” reflected Fox Cab manager, Alan McNally.

The breeze blew into the scoreboard end. Boden had it in the first half. And they were playing well. Leading at half-time, 1-4 to 1-3. Valerie Mulcahy’s tucked in the home goal on eight minutes. Katie McNally palmed in a goal for Foxrock just before the water break.

There was a game-changing moment fifteen minutes into the second period. Lorna Fusciardi made a magnificent catch. Beginning a move that saw Ciara Murphy being fouled. Penalty.

Fiona Claffey directed her kick low to the right-hand corner. A minute later, Hannah O’Neill’s pass let in Ciara O’Riordan for Foxrock’s third goal.

The match produced two saves-of-the-season. The first from Foxrock’s Aisling Tarpey in the first half. She stretched herself like an elastic band to foil Natalia Hyland’s effort.

Then Boden’s ‘keeper, Sarah O’Brien, also made a notable first half stop when, from point-blank range, she turned Jodie Egan’s shot behind.

In the second period, Boden’s Emily Flanagan went on a scintillating pitch-length run. Like Eoin Murchan against Kerry. Or as a voice on the terrace declared: “That was like Maradona.”