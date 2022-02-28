Ladies’ Football: Final rematch between Dublin and Meath has got pulses racing

Navan – a short hop from the city. Dublin in the Royal County. A repeat of the All-Ireland final.

A fixture that will have its fair share of bells and whistles following last September’s Croke Park result.

The third game for both sides in Division 1B of the Lidl National League. Both teams have won two from two and are already progressing from the group.

There will be no prizes given out in Páirc Tailteann on Saturday (3.0). Dublin’s Niamh Collins is looking at the big picture. Towards high summer where, she hopes, the Dubs will still have a big say in the debate.

“It’s not a replay of the All-Ireland final. Or anything like it,” she reflects.

“That’s not our focus. There will be that added bit of excitement because it’s the first time the teams have met since the All-Ireland final, but it’s a long season, so there is no point in getting caught up in this game.”

Yet it will bring its own flavour. Meath are the All-Ireland champions. It took Collins quite a while to turn on the video of the final.

“You have to face up to it. And I think it’s true that you do learn more from defeat than victory. The main thing is to learn from it and move on because if you don’t move on it can consume you.”

Mick Bohan’s decision to stay in the job lifted the Blues.

“We have had great success under Mick. Winning All-Irelands and all the rest of it. Mick and the management team brought us on so much as players – developing the skills, making us better footballers. So it was such a massive lift when we heard he was staying on.”

And now there’s a sense of unfinished business. There hasn’t been any sign of senior players turning up to receive a carriage clock.

Dublin would love to climb the steps of the Hogan again. Disappointment can give the best team-talk of all.

“Yes, there is a bit more fire in the bellies this year,” Collins acknowledges. “There’s an extra sense of determination.”

She says there are some top sides out there.

“Donegal gave us a massive test in last season’s quarter-final. That’s part of the anticipation. You never know which team will come through.”

The Dubs will be ready. They returned to training earlier than normal. They were impressed with Meath’s fitness and conditioning in the All-Ireland final. And they want to ensure they are well prepared to turn the campaign into another Dublin City Marathon.

Collins welcomes ‘brilliant’ double-headers

Leona was on The Late Late. Rachael is heading back to Cheltenham. And Katie will be headlining The Garden in April.

Dublin’s Niamh Collins is watching it all. And she shares the joy of such wonderful athletes and sporting ambassadors.

The Irish women’s soccer team are getting more coverage than ever. They’re bringing big crowds to Tallaght on wintry nights.

“Women’s sport has grown so much, and it’s great to see,” says Collins. “The women’s soccer World Cup was huge.

“It got brilliant coverage with all the live matches being shown. You wouldn’t have seen that before.”

Ladies football has also been busy pulling in the viewers. On TG4, on live streaming and at the turnstiles.

Niamh compliments the association’s initiative to grow the profile of the game. Constantly on the front foot striving to increase the sport’s appeal.

Double-headers have been part of the journey. Dublin and Cork in Croke Park, before the men played Mayo, was another welcome step.

“The double-headers are brilliant,” notes Collins. “And it’s especially nice to play in Croke Park.

“In the past, we wouldn’t have gotten that opportunity. Maybe we’d play there once a year if we got to the All-Ireland final. But, thankfully, that has now all changed. And I think the more double-headers we have the better.”

Cork boss is a fan of the Blues

Every life has its seasons. Nothing lasts forever. The wheels keep turning.

Teams come and go. And, sometimes, after a significant defeat, the curtain comes down on some counties. For a while.

But there is no sign of that with the Dubs. They have started the new campaign with a skip in the step. A team on a mission.

“Dublin haven’t gone away,” declares the new Cork manager Shane Ronayne. “They have shown already that they are going to be a huge force this year.”

Ronayne saw that from first-hand experience as Dublin defeated Cork in Croke Park 10 days ago.

“I thought Dublin were excellent. And one of the most impressive things of all was their work-rate. It was so high.

“They kept going. They never eased up. And with that type of energy, you force the opposition into mistakes.

“Then when they had the ball, they used it very well. Playing the passes. Opening up the play. They took advantage of our errors. And that’s what good teams do.

“I take my hat off to them. I’m sure they were so disappointed after last year’s All-Ireland defeat, but they are back now. Make no mistake about it.

“They have so much experience in the team and I felt against us that their big players played well.”

Nobody better than Hannah Tyrrell. She ran the show. Anytime she got on the ball, she took out her copy of Great Expectations.