Ladies football: Dubs’ self-belief serves them well

MICK Bohan has been a long-time student of the game. As player and manager.

Always learning. Following the dictum of Alex Ferguson. Every day is a school day.

Playing Donegal at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada was another day in the class-room. The Dubs were rocked by Donegal’s blistering start.

But Mick had faith in his players. He knew that they understood the game is a marathon rather than a sprint.

And they duly booked their ticket for Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final against Mayo at Croke Park.

Mick picks a story from his pocket. He was in Parnell Park. Sitting beside Tony Diamond.

St Vincent’s were playing Ballymun Kickhams in the Dublin Senior Football Championship.

Vincent’s were losing by five points. There were about six minutes to go.

“Tony turned to me and said: ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting if Vincent’s got a goal,’” recalls Mick.

“I thought the game was dead and buried. But, sure enough, Vincent’s did get a goal. And Tony again turned to me and said: ‘Now, we’ll see what will happen,’

“Next minute, Mossy (Quinn) got a point and then Dermo (Connolly) drew a free in injury-time and sent it over to draw the match.

“Tony got up, zipped up his jacket and said: ‘Vincent’s don’t lose matches; we just run out of time!’

“That’s what great inner belief is all about. And those are the things you learn as you go on. I have learned from people like Tony. Great football people. They hold the view that the game is never done till it’s done.”

Mick felt privileged to have worked alongside Jim Gavin. “Jim is someone I have a huge amount of respect for.”

Mick loved the way he went about the job. Team over self. The collective. Everytime.

Being the best that you can be. Following the path of the great basketball coach, John Wooden: ‘Giving your best, it seems to me, is not so far from victory.’

*****************************************************

FOR the Dublin-Mayo TG4 All-Ireland Ladies’ Football Senior Championship semi-final in the big house on Saturday, Mick Bohan will order a portion of golden nuggets.

Mick played rugby. Clontarf has long been a stronghold of the game. When he was in England, he played with Strawberry Hill. They had a coach that was involved in the English Academies.

Mick would listen intently to his words. “Those are the type of people who influence and improve you,” he states. Back home, he’d watch the work of Declan Kidney and Joe Schmidt. And tuck away a few notes.

Mick remembers his first days with the Dublin Development Squads. And meeting Gerry McCaul. “Gerry was the first manager I really worked with. He was a terrific servant of Dublin football.”

Mick also shared the dugout, and the pitch, with Noel McCaffrey. Learning so much from Noel and the other Clontarf philosophers.

Mick’s philosophy is that, as a manager, you never close the jotter. “What I try to do in coaching is to learn from all the people that you meet and see. And pass on all the nuggets to the players.

“They are nuggets because if you believe them, the players will believe them.”

*************************************************

SO many times, Mick Bohan looked on and saw the remarkable Eamonn Ryan on the Cork sideline.

Eamonn closely watching every breath of the match. Arms folded. Keeping his thoughts to himself. Wearing the expression of a champion poker player.

“One of the great things about the Cork teams down through the years was that they never stopped,” reflected Mick. “They kept playing. And the scoreboard was irrelevant. They won 11 out of 12 All-Ireland’s. And you’d have to admire the resolve that was in those players.”

Mick commends his own players’ reactions when they found themselves in early trouble against Donegal in the quarter-final the last day.

When Dublin won the All-Ireland in 2017, beating Saturday’s semi-final opponents, Mayo, in the final, Mick could hear the whispers: ‘Ah sure, you haven’t beaten Cork.’

The following year, the Dubs had their chance. Dublin v Cork in the 2018 All-Ireland final. “I was aware of the massive strain that was on the player’s shoulders,” explains Mick.

“But one of the most pleasing things for me, from our point of view, is the great faith our players had in their own ability. The trust everybody had in their colleagues.

“I’m always delighted to hear a hum coming from the group when they are discussing things among themselves. There is such a depth of knowledge within the group, and there’s a confidence there that comes from many years of playing for Dublin.

“That 2018 All-Ireland final was a big moment. They were able to end all the talk about not beating Cork. And that was a massive achievement.”



