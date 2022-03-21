Ladies’ football: Donegal pip Mick Bohan’s Dubs right on the bell

The wind had whipped up around The Diamond. Not a day for the Clones Hat Show.

It didn’t make life any easier up the hill at St Tiernach’s Park. The former Dub, Sorcha Furlong, was down on the pitch – for TG4.

Pauric Lodge was in the commentary box – For RTÉ. His listeners, like everybody in the ground, thought the game was over. Dublin had it in the bag, all that was left to do was to tighten the string on the parcel.

But Donegal did an Italy on it. A knock-out blow in the parish of Barry McGuigan. Two late, late goals, giving them a remarkable one-point victory, 2-8 to 1-10. They’ll be heading to Croke Park for the Lidl Division 1 final against Meath on April 10.

The dramatic result was based on many things. Resilience was one of them – as Dublin took a grip on the game after half-time, Donegal stuck with it. As a spectator noted: “They haven’t gone away.”

Dublin well remember their hard-earned All-Ireland Championship quarter-final win last summer.

This result will be a tonic around the hills of Donegal, and there’s no doubt now that they are contenders for the Brendan Martin.

But they won’t be thinking like that just yet. Getting over the All-Ireland champions will be another day’s work. They’ll strive to bring the same work ethic to HQ.

Yvonne Bonner had a terrific mat, and it was appropriate that she got the decisive goal. Geraldine McLaughlin is one of the best to have ever played the game, and Karen Guthrie’s educated left boot comes complete with its master’s degree.

Donegal had the breeze in the first half. Their interval lead was slender enough, 0-7 to 1-2. Dublin’s goal was a bolt from the blue – Hannah Tyrrell pouncing on the ball and planting her left-footed drive deep in the cobwebs.

The wind was playing all kinds of tricks with the ball. Yet in the second period, Dublin looked like a team that had their PG Tips.

They began to inject pace into their passing. Lyndsey Davey sprinted down the runway and sent over a point with the outside of her right boot.

Nicole Owens, Jennifer Dunne, Orlagh Nolan and Sinéad Aherne also struck points. Five unanswered scores had the holders five ahead coming to the tape.

Then came the double-whammy. From Emma McCrory and the brilliant Bonner. Donegal had turned certain defeat into a stunning triumph. A tale of the unexpected on Kavanagh’s grey, sunny soil.

Sullivan relentless in loss

Kate Sullivan had another productive outing for the Dubs on Saturday.

February’s ‘The Croke Park’/LGFA Player of the Month played a vital role in St Sylvester’s becoming All-Ireland Intermediate champions, and she has quickly become a pillar of the Dublin side.

It’s her industry that impresses manager Mick Bohan most of all, showing her ability to get on the ball p and down the pitch in Clones.

Orlagh Nolan likewise. She now looks like one of the leaders of the team, playing like an All-Star.

She injects a slice of dash. In the second half, she struck a gem – breaking swiftly down the left. That point would have charmed the trees back in old Marlay.

Nicole Owens put in another busy shift. As always. Foraging for the ball, Running at pace with it and creating space.

And Lyndsey Davey keeps on showing the way. Scraping for the dirty ball. Putting in the yards. Linking the play.

Defeat comes drenched with disappointment, but still there’s much to be content with for Bohan and the management team.

Jess Tobin did well at the back. She’d be inspired, and encouraged, by the displays of her near neighbours, Leah Caffrey and the skipper, Niamh Collins.

They say a losing semi-final dressing-room is the saddest place of all. But for Dublin, summer is on the way.

And the late Clones Cyclone will increase the resolve even more.

In Clones, they think it’s all over – It is now!

Mick Bohan came to pitch-side. The result was written on his face. It hurt. The manner of it. And he didn’t put any sugar in the tea.

“We have to say it’s very disappointing. We thought the game was won,” he reflected.

And so it was. Bar the shouting. And the last blow of the trumpet.

“We were in complete control, but you have to play till the final whistle,” added Bohan.

“It was a case of us managing the game. Seeing it out, but, unfortunately, we didn’t do that.”

The Donegal boss, Maxi Curran, also felt the lights had gone out.

“We looked dead and buried,” he admitted. “We got the rub of the green. Sometimes, you don’t always get it, but we did today.

“When you come out with a result like that, a lot of it is down to luck. As the minutes ticked down, we were thinking the next few weeks for us would be all about our pre-championship training.”

That’s what the Dubs will be focused on now. “It would have been good to have made the final. The extra game would have been beneficial to us going into the Championship, especially after a shortened League campaign,” remarked Bohan.

Dublin will begin the Leinster Championship away to Westmeath on April 30th before a home game against to Meath on May 7. The two top teams in the group advance to the Leinster final on May 28th in Croke Park, part of a double-bill with the men’s Leinster final.